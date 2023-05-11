French Cirque, Swan Song Blues, and International Opera Mark Artpark's Spectacular 50th Season

Artpark, Western New York's premier summer destination for live performance, music, and interactive art, has announced its 50th season lineup packed with spectacle, drama, indigenous and global influences. Situated just outside Niagara Falls, New York-a half-hour drive from Buffalo, an hour and a half from Rochester, and under two hours from Toronto-Artpark's 50th season promises something for everyone throughout the region.

Hotly anticipated events this summer include the North American premiere of the spectacular production of Carmina Burana by Spain's La Fura dels Baus; a hot air balloon escape act by the French Cirque Inextremiste and a Cirque Celebration fundraiser directed by Sxip Shirey; guitar legend Buddy Guy's farewell tour; the 13th annual Artpark Fairy House Festival this year adding a celebration of the culture of Ukraine under the creative collaboration of of Kiev's theater director Vlad Troitskyi and Tbilisi's designer Uta Bekaia; concert attractions like Ben Folds and double-headers like Pixies with Modest Mouse; rising music artists like Noah Kahan, Orville Peck and Larkin Poe; and the Artpark Strawberry Moon Festival celebrating indigenous cultures of the Buffalo-Niagara region.

Sonia Clark, President of Artpark & Company remarks, "Artpark's fiftieth season showcases the stunning natural beauty and cultural legacy of the Niagara Gorge with the work of artists both raised in the neighborhood and coming from far across the globe. Their voices, music, colors and points of view will engage us in a multifarious conversation all summer long. We also celebrate this summer in gratitude for the support of our donors, creative and business partners, and the legacy of the people who were here long before us."

Artpark has already announced more than 30 performances and concerts, two festivals, several art installations, six international creative residencies, art camps, and even the launch of Artpark's "Art Ale" in partnership with Resurgence Brewing Co. Artpark will continue to announce events, appearances, and partnerships throughout the summer-so check back often. Information about the current events lineup is below.

Artpark Mainstage Theater

Opened in 1974, this theater facility includes indoor seating for up to 2,400 people and houses one of the largest stages in New York State. In addition, the theater's unique feature is the rear gates open to an additional 2,000 people to view the stage from the lawn area.

Artpark Amphitheater

Built in 2011, Artpark Amphitheater is a temporary summer stage with open views of the Niagara Gorge, has been rated as one of the top 100 Amphitheaters Worldwide by Pollstar and accommodates up to 10,000:

New Music in the Park Series

A chamber music series held in various locations throughout Artpark's scenic grounds offering an adventurous, playful and eclectic experience of chamber, jazz, world and new music by living, female, and underrepresented composers alongside iconic and legendary figures that broaden and enrich the musical conversation around creativity, social unity, and identity. The series is curated by Brent Chancellor and Artpark.

July 7 - Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa (onstage seating at the Mainstage Theater)

July 9 - Third Coast Percussion (Emerald Grove Stage)

July 13 - L'Oiseau: A guided walking-concert along Artpark's iconic Gorge Trail explores the works of contemporary composers Kaija Saariaho, Iannis Xenakis, Brent Chancellor and Messiaen, body movement, and Native American spoken word(Upper Park Gorge Trail)

July 20 - CS4: Philip Glass String Quartets (onstage seating at the Mainstage Theater)

August 6 - John Bacon Quintet (Emerald Grove Stage)

August 13 - LUX: Vivaldi Redefined (onstage seating at the Mainstage Theater)

Unique Outdoor Festivals, Opera and Cirque:

June 17 - Artpark Strawberry Moon Festival staged on the grounds of the lower park, the four-year-old festival featuring an eclectic lineup of Native artists performing throughout the lower park earlier in the day, and an evening concert in the Painted Parking Lot featuring Stephanie Big Eagle and DJ Shub in the evening.

July 15 - Artpark Fairy House Festival celebrating the culture of Ukraine: featuring Ukrainian theater director Vlad Troitsky, Mucca Pazza, the art of costume by Uta Bekaia and art of living puppetry by Luna Grombert, installations by Bethany Krull inspired by the art of Maria Prymachenko and of course the fairy houses created by 50+ artists and local families.

July 29 - Carmina Burana by Fura dels Baus, Spain. 220 artists lead you into an immersive world of striking imagery and special effects. An international cast of vocalists takes to the air and water. And the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Gil Rose and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus perform the powerful, breathtaking score.

August 27 - "EXIT" by Cirque Inextremiste, France (Upper Park) and Artpark Cirque Celebration directed by Sxip Shirey with Ryan Shinji, Jonas Woolverton, Amy Gm, Angela and Yoni of The Muse, Darell Thorn and the Sxip Shirey Band at Artpark Mainstage Theater Terrace.





Installations, Workshops, and Residencies

Artpark Mini Literary Residencies-featuring ten poets and writers in the park from May through September

Spring Awakens - a free event on May 20 to prepare, celebrate and honor Mother Earth along with the Flower Moon and a special Reawakening and Renewal ceremony at Artpark's Native American Peace Garden

Tree Workshops by Katie Holten on May 21 organized on occasion of the U.S. publication of her stunning new book The Language of Trees (Tin House). Inspired by forests, trees, leaves, roots, and seeds, The Language of Trees: A Rewilding of Literature and Landscape invites readers to discover an unexpected and imaginative language to better read and write the natural world around us and reclaim our relationship with it.

Jon Lehrer Dance residency August 8-17 (an annual residency with the dance company that has evolved into a long standing tradition, this year will focus on creating new work with Artpark Bridges & Parkinson's Foundation, with final public performance currently scheduled for Saturday, August 17th on the Emerald Grove stage

David Glass, UK: "Alchemy of the Extraordinary", a Devised Theater and Creative Practice workshop for professional actors and open to public, August 7-12

Katerina Seda, Czech Republic, curated by CS1 Cultural Projects, Claire Schneider: residency toward new work, Part II, August 14-31

Visual Arts Camps, open to students ages 9-14 and taught by professional artists. Three one-week sessions are available: July 10-14, 17-21, and 24-28. Advance registration is required and space is limited.

Free Family Saturdays returns with weekly themed arts and creative activities in July

Artpark's 2023 is supported by: M&T Bank; beverage sponsors Labatt Blue Light, Bud Light, and Southern Tier Brewing Company; National Endowment for the Arts; New York State Council on the Arts; Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo; New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation; Parks & Trails New York; Western New Your Foundation; FACE Foundation; Grigg Lewis Foundation, Inc.; Modern Disposal Services; and Northtown Automotive Companies; the Artpark & Company Board of Directors and individual donors.