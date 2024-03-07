Free Noontime Organ Series to Perform Tribute to Proctors First Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hudson-Mohawk Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society has been performing free noontime concerts weekly in the GE Theatre. This month, an upcoming concert will pay tribute to someone who has not only had an impact on restoration but was the first executive director of Proctors.

Dennis F. Madden passed away earlier this year and from 1979-1988, he served as the first executive director of Proctors. He oversaw a group of community leaders who saved the theatre from being torn down. He not only restored the theatre but developed the organization into a regional destination for the arts. Madden also played a major role in the important decision to acquire Goldie, the mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ, with the generous support of the Golub family. In remembrance, HMATOS will be playing the Price Chopper commercial created by WRGB in the 1980s commemorating the addition of Goldie to Proctors.

Lonnie Kulick and Ben Reavis will play a spring-themed concert in addition to the tribute on March 19. The tribute will feature Goldie, the very organ built in 1931 that Madden helped restore as well as a gift presentation from Proctors to Madden's wife Elizabeth. HMATOS would like to invite anyone who knew Madden and his family to please attend.

More Information

All concerts in the series are free at noon on Tuesdays in the GE Theatre at Proctors, through Tuesday, June 18. For more information, contact the Box Office at Proctors by calling (518) 346-6204 or by visiting atproctors.org.