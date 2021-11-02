Fort Salem Theater Launches Performing Arts Studio At Historic Salem 'Central House'

Amidst a busy first season, Fort Salem Theater, a 501c3 non-profit organization, is excited to announce a major expansion: Fort Salem Studio, a performing arts classroom dedicated to arts and fitness education for students of all ages and experience levels. Fort Salem Studio will be located at The Central House (224 S Main St, Salem, NY 12865), recently purchased by Salem native John Tomasi in an effort to further develop the ever-growing Salem community. Class offerings will include Ballet, Jazz, Jazz/Tap Combo, Acting Improv, and both morning and afternoon fitness options starting this January.

"When we designed our mission statement 'to provide entertainment, education, and inspiration to Salem and the neighboring communities,' we never dreamed we'd be opening a full studio with such an exciting lineup of classes featuring a roster of such highly skilled teachers this quickly," Fort Salem Theater Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West exclaimed. "This studio is the result of the incredible teamwork consistently displayed through Salem, with John Tomasi, Susi Thomas (of SusiWorks LLC), and a network of incredible supporters helping us take such a big leap forward!"

John Tomasi, the newest owner of the celebrated Central House, will host an open-house event at the space on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 3:00PM to 5:00PM, where he will share updates about future building plans, with free kitchen and other items from previous Central House businesses being gifted to interested attendees. Snacks will be provided by Covered Bridge Bread Company with beverages offered by Jacko's Corner, another soon-to-be-opened local business. Quinn Donaldson, a senior at Salem Central School and performer at Fort Salem Theater, will provide live musical entertainment. The Fort Salem Studio staff and teachers will be onsite for a meet-and-greet, where students may enroll for classes in-person. The open house event is free and open to the public.

For more information about Fort Salem Studio and the Central House Open House event, visit www.FortSalem.com/studio.