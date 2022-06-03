Fort Salem Theater Announces GREASE Casting; Tickets On Sale Now

A wop bop a loo bop a lop bam boom! That's what you'll be hearing this summer from the lively Fort Salem Theater mainstage as the nostalgic 1950's musical Grease prepares to have you singing and dancing from your seat. Running June 23-July 3, tickets for Grease are selling faster than "Greased Lightning" at www.FortSalem.com.

"We're so excited to finally present a large cast musical," exclaimed Fort Salem Theater's Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West. "This group of performers has been singing and dancing their hearts out, and we cannot wait to share their joy and talent with local audiences. Grease is also selling at record-breaking speed for us, which has only added to the excitement. We can't wait to bring local audiences on a trip down memory lane this summer!"

With a hip-shaking rock 'n' roll score featuring hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "We Go Together,'' Grease celebrates Danny, Sandy, Rizzo, Kenickie and the rest of Rydell High's class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory. This production includes hits from the movie, used with special permission granted exclusively for Fort Salem Theater.

Fort Salem Theater's Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West directs and choreographs the song-and-dance spectacular with Susi Thomas (Co-Choreographer), John Norine Jr. (Music Director/Technical Director), Courtnie Harrington (Assistant Director), Abigail Decker (Stage Manager), and Charles J. I. Krawczyk (Scenic Designer). The band, who will appear live onstage, includes Gabe Gallegher (Bass), Kai Lamothe (Guitar), Darrell Holovach (Saxophone), plus additional musicians to be announced soon.

New York City-based actor Gideon Ethridge makes his Fort Salem Theater debut as the iconic Danny Zuko, with Regan Zlotnick of Bolston Spa (also making her Fort Salem debut) as Sandy Dumbrowski. They appear alongside Siri Allison as Miss Lynch, Francesco Carlo Archina as Roger, Noah Casner as Doody, Dan Costello as Teen Angel and Johnny Casino, Quinn Donaldson as Sonny, Ethan Drinkwine as Vince Fontaine, Lucy Fronhofer as Cha-Cha, Lily Gallagher as Patty Simcox, Emily Jenkins as Jan, Luke Miner as Eugene, Michael Razzano as Kenickie, Tessa Rivenburg as Rizzo, Jenna Wilkinson as Frenchy, and Sarah Zweighaft as Marty. The ensemble is comprised of Rachel Deck, Declan Donaldson, Erika Duraski, Socrates Fronhofer II, Mary Kate McPhee, and Peyton VanDerheyden.

Tickets, ranging $15-$36, can be purchased online 24/7 at www.FortSalem.com. Opening night will be held on Thursday, June 23 at 7:30PM, with no performance on Friday, June 24th to accommodate performers' graduation commitments. Additional performances are Saturday, June 25 at 7:30PM, Sunday, June 26 at 2:00PM, Friday, July 1 at 7:30PM, Saturday, July 2 at 7:30PM, and Sunday, July 3 at 2:00PM.