FRIDA…A SELF PORTRAIT Opens This Week At Geva Theatre 

Written and performed by Vanessa Severo, and directed by Joanie Schultz, Frida ... A Self Portrait begins preview performances on the Wilson Stage October 17, opens October 21, and runs through November 12. Tickets are on sale now, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 585-232-GEVA(4382).

Frida Kahlo was her own mysterious and brilliant muse. The iconic Mexican painter captured the difficulties and wonders of her life with incredible vibrancy. Now, she comes to life onstage through playwright and performer Vanessa Severo. Frida… A Self Portrait transports you to La Casa Azul, Frida's home, where Vanessa recounts the artist's bold life. With music and movement, she shares insights about Frida's physical challenges, complex love life, addictions, and, of course, the beauty in her art. This searing one-woman show cracks open a powerful portal between Vanessa and Frida bringing breathtaking physicality and raw honesty to this stunningly creative production.

Cast:

Vanessa Severo (Performer, Playwright) (she/her) is the recipient of the TCG 11th Round of the Fox Foundation Resident Actor Fellowships, 2017, as well as the Carlsbad, CA Artist in Residency, 2022. Vanessa is certified in Suzuki Method and Viewpoints under the instruction of Ellen Lauren, SITI company. She is the playwright and performer of Frida...A Self Portrait (2020 Kilroys' List). Other works include: Dracula in collaboration with Joanie Schultz (World Premiere at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 2024), Rubik (World Premiere, Spinning Tree Theatre, 2024). More information is available at vanessasevero.com.

Director Joanie Schultz (she/her) (A Doll's House, WaterTower Theatre; Venus in Fur, Goodman Theatre) is joined by Scenic Designer Jacqueline Penrod (she/her) (Around the World in Eighty Days at Lookingglass Theatre), Costume Designer Katherine Davis (she/her) (Frida... a Self Portrait, KCRep), Lighting Designer Rachael Cady (she/her) (Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson — Apt 2B, KCRep), Sound Designer Thomas Dixon (he/they) (A Doll's House, Steppenwolf Theatre Company), who also composed the original music. The Production Stage Manager is Julia Bregy (she/her) (Russian Troll Farm, Geva Theatre) and the Assistant Stage Manager is Kevin Gregory Dwyer (he/him) (A Chorus Line, The REV Theatre Co).

Engagement at Geva programming presented in conjunction with FRIDA ... A SELF PORTRAIT

FRIDA KAHLO THROUGH THE LENS OF NICKOLAS MURAY Exhibition | Oct 21 – Nov 12 • FREE

Engagement at Geva will exhibit 22 photos of Frida Kahlo and her artwork by renowned 20th century photographer Nickolas Muray. This exhibition was curated by Rachel Y. DeGuzman. The Frida Kahlo exhibit will formally open on October 30 (6-8 pm) in Geva's lobby and café at the free to attend Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) themed Mondays at Geva event - presented in conjunction with the production of Frida…A Self Portrait. Geva presents this visual art display in collaboration with the George Eastman Museum and Nickolas Muray Photo Archives.

Mondays at Geva | Monday, Oct. 30, 6 - 8 p.m. • FREE

Features an art opening for FRIDA KAHLO THROUGH THE LENS OF NICKOLAS MURAY as well as a Día de los Muertos artmaking workshop led by Tania Day Magallon. This event is presented in collaboration with Girls Rock! Rochester. Free refreshments and snacks will be served. Geva presents this visual art display of Nickolas Muray photographs in collaboration with the George Eastman Museum and Nickolas Muray Photo Archives. Mondays at Geva is curated by Rachel Y. DeGuzman.

Geva Insights | Tuesday, Oct 24, Following the Performance • FREE

Immediately following the performance of Frida...A Self Portrait there will be a discussion featuring Mexican artist Tania Day-Magallon and hosted by Rachel Y. DeGuzman.

When: October 17 – November 12, 2023

Where: On the Wilson Stage, 75 Woodbury Boulevard, Rochester, New York 14607

To Purchase: Single tickets range from $30-$79. Tickets may be purchased online, by calling 585-232-GEVA(4382), or in-person from the Box Office. Please Note: This production is recommended for ages 13 and up. All prices, dates, and times are subject to change.

Accessibility: Learn about our accessibility options here.