FALL-ING IN LOVE CONCERT Comes to the Palmer Opera House

The Palmer Opera House presents FALL-ing in Love Concert tonight. The concert takes place tonight, Saturday November 7, at 7pm. The concert features Marcia Wymer and friends.

This is a hybrid concert with a maximum of 30 attendees. You must call ahead to purchase tickets and make reservations.

Tickets are $10 each.

Masks and social distancing will be required in the venue.

In addition to the live component of the concert, it will also be live streamed online, and donations and tips will be accepted via the virtual tip jar.

Learn more at https://www.palmeroperahouse.com/purchase-tickets.

