Elizabeth Ward Land To Star In SUNSET BOULEVARD At The Mac-Haydn Theatre

The Mac-Haydn Theatre presents Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, running June 20 through June 30.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning, awe-inspiring masterwork comes to the Mac-Haydn stage to dazzle audiences. Based on the hit 1950 film, this stunning score brings the tragic Norma Desmond to life as she stages her comeback. With the help of down-and-out screenwriter, Joe Gillis, the stage is set for romance, jealousy, mystery, and tragedy. With huge hit songs like "With One Look" and "As if We Never Said Goodbye." Sunset Boulevard is ready for its closeup!

Broadway's own Elizabeth Ward Land makes her Mac-Haydn debut in the iconic role of Norma Desmond. Broadway credits include Amazing Grace, Scandalous, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Memphis, City of Angels and Passion. Land has appeared in the national tours of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Les Miserables, Singin' in the Rain and The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. She has also appeared in productions of Southern Comfort, The Green Heart, Hello Again and Chess off-Broadway and has worked regionally with TheatreWorks, The Old Globe, Asolo Repertory, GeVa and Alpine Theatre Project. In addition to her stage work, Land has various film and television credits, including Young Adult, The Good Fight, High Maintenance, Elementary and The Blacklist. Elizabeth's acclaimed debut album, First Harvest, is available on iTunes.

James Zannelli makes his Mac-Haydn debut as Max Von Mayerling. James was featured on the 25th anniversary touring production of Les Miserables as the Bishop of Digne, and his regional credits include Ragtime (Tateh, Gallery Players), Les Miserables (Javert, Phoenix Theatre) and The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Frollo, White Plains PAC). James has also worked with Fulton Theatre, City Center Encores, Goodspeed Opera House, Sacramento Music Circus, Fulton Opera House, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, KS City Starlight, Arizona Theatre Company, Arizona Opera and Santa Fe Opera.

Returning to the Mac for his third season, Pat Moran takes on the role of Joe Gillis. Pat has been featured in previous Mac-Haydn productions such as Cabaret (Emcee), Chicago (Billy Flynn) and Into the Woods (Cinderella's Prince). Pat's New York credits include Spring Awakening (Hanschen) and Carrie: The Musical (Tommy Ross), and his regional credits include Damn Yankees (Joe Hardy), She Loves Me (Kodaly), and The Sound of Music (Rolf).

Rachel Pantazis continues her debut season at the Mac-Haydn as Betty Schaefer. Previous roles include Ulla in The Producers (Seacoast Repertory Theatre), Vicki in The Full Monty (Patrick Dorow Productions), 2018 Home for the Holidays tour (Interlakes Theatre), Missy in The Marvelous Wonderettes (Seacoast Repertory Theatre), Vi in The Buddy Holly Story (Hackmatack Playhouse), and June in Musical of Musicals the Musical (Little Church Theater).

Sunset Boulevard is directed by John Saunders, choreographed by Ashley DeLane Burger, and music directed by David Maglione, with costume design by Jimm Halliday, props by Joshua Gallagher, sound design by Corbin White and scenic design by Erin Kiernan.

For tickets and details please visit www.machaydntheatre.org or call the box office at (518) 392-9292.





