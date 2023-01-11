ESPEJOS: CLEAN Comes to Syracuse Stage Next Month

Next up at Syracuse Stage is Espejos: Clean, written by Christine Quintana and performed in both English and Spanish with respective supertitles simultaneously, running February 15 to March 5, 2023. In cooperation with Hartford Stage, Espejos: Clean is directed by Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo both in Hartford, CT and Syracuse, NY.

In Espejos: Clean, the lives of two women with vastly different life experiences intersect at a destination wedding at a high-end resort in Cancún, Mexico. Adriana has left her home in Chetumal, Mexico and is working as the manager of the housekeeping staff at the resort. Sarah is from Vancouver and is the sister of the bride and self-acknowledged family screw-up. One evening during a torrential downpour, Adriana and Sarah's worlds collide, leading them to confront their own personal storm and consider the possibility that they may not be as alone in the world as they initially believed. Espejos: Clean is an eye-opening story about the ties that bind us and making meaningful connections.

According to director Crespo, "Christine Quintana's Espejos:Clean perfectly embodies the saying 'We don't see the world as it is, we see the world as we are.' I am honored to lead this beautifully heartbreaking and at times hilarious story that pushes us to heal our own trauma and challenge our own assumptions. Christine says this play, 'is an exercise in compassion.' I am excited to see audiences in Syracuse embrace this play, no matter where you come from."

Espejos: Clean is written by Christine Quintana with Spanish translation and adaptation by Paula Zelaya Cervantes. The play is directed by Melissa Crespo and features Kate Abbruzzese as "Sarah" and Emma Ramos as "Adriana." The fully women-led design team includes Scenic Designer Mariana Sanchez, Costume Designer Lux Haac, Lighting Designer Colleen Doherty, Sound Designer Daniela Hart & UptownWorks, and Projection Designer Lisa Renkel. Laura-Jane Collins is stage manager. Espejos: Clean is a co-production with Hartford Stage.

Syracuse Stage Artistic Director Bob Hupp says, "Managing Director, Jill Anderson, and I hope the good people of Central New York and beyond will join us for this beautifully-drawn theatrical experience that takes on cultural misconceptions and internal reckonings. Under the insightful creative leadership of Melissa Crespo, we are proud to present a play told entirely in English and Spanish for the first time in the organization's history. Whether English or Spanish, or another language entirely, is your first language, you will understand and appreciate the humanity of this expertly crafted play."