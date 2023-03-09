Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dead & Company Cornell '23 Will Benefit MusiCares and Cornell 2030 Project

The event will be available for a live Pay-per-view video, a live free audio stream, and a SiriusXM broadcast via the Grateful Dead Channel.

Mar. 09, 2023  
Dead & Company Cornell '23 Will Benefit MusiCares and Cornell 2030 Project

Dead & Company will continue the Grateful Dead's storied legacy at Cornell University and its famed Barton Hall when the band performs an intimate concert on May 8, 2023, the same date and venue as the Grateful Dead's highly acclaimed performance at Cornell in 1977. Proceeds from the concert, a charitable event hosted on the Cornell University campus, will benefit the Recording Academy's MusiCares organization, which provides a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music industry, and Cornell University's 2030 Project, in which researchers combine science, scholarship, and innovation to develop climate-change solutions. See below for more information regarding these beneficiaries and their missions.

The Spring Tour of 1977 is often considered one of the best in the Grateful Dead's entire 30-year performing career. Barton Hall at Cornell University on May 8, 1977, is considered by many fans to be not only the best show of this magnificent tour but quite possibly the best show the Grateful Dead ever played. The original concert was later released as a three-disc CD box set and five-disc LP in May 2017.

A variety of Dead & Company Cornell '23 ticket offerings, including multiple levels of VIP and General Admission tickets, are available via Ticketstoday's lottery system. Those interested in attending this special event may register before 11:59 p.m. ET on March 10 via this link. An extremely limited amount of Travel Packages will go on sale at 1 p.m. ET on March 10 at www.cornell23.com. Travel Packages include lodging at local hotels, transportation to the event (select hotels only), and a pair of VIP or GA tickets.

The event will be available for a live Pay-per-view video, a live free audio stream, and a SiriusXM broadcast via the Grateful Dead Channel. Additional details will be confirmed closer to the event.

Cornell University students will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for $77 via a separate lottery.

For more information about Cornell '23, please visit: www.cornell23.com.




ORDINARY DAYS Comes to Schuylerville Community Theater Photo
ORDINARY DAYS Comes to Schuylerville Community Theater
 A small but mighty cast has assembled in rural Upstate New York to tell a story about the human experience and the search for connection. Schuylerville Community Theater will be presenting their take on Adam Gwon's Ordinary Days to local audiences for one weekend only from April 21st through April 23rd.
SPRING AWAKENING Comes to Fort Salem Theater Photo
SPRING AWAKENING Comes to Fort Salem Theater
​​​​​​​ Fort Salem Theater has just announced local casting for “Spring Awakening,” the iconic musical that kicks off their 2023 season on March 17, running through March 26.
Alleyways BUFFALO QUICKIES Starts This Thursday Photo
Alleyway's BUFFALO QUICKIES Starts This Thursday
Alleyway Theatre's 32nd annual short play festival starts performances this week. BUFFALO QUICKIES features six brand new plays by Shawn Adiletta, Thomas Huges Bellavigna, Rosa Fernandez, Justin Karcher, Bella Poynton, and Chris Woodworth. The festival is directed by Kate Powers with Richard Satterwhite, and designed by Emma Schimminger and James Cichocki.
Staller Centers Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery Announces an Afternoon at The Zuccaire Gallery an Photo
Staller Center's Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery Announces an Afternoon at The Zuccaire Gallery and The Long Island Museum
Visit The Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery at Stony Brook University to view the Revisiting 5+1 exhibition, Black Artists & Abstraction at Stony Brook in the '60s and '70s, before heading down the road to the Long Island Museum's Art Museum to see Romare Bearden: Artist as Activist and Visionary and Creative Haven: Black Artists of Sag Harbor.

More Hot Stories For You


SPRING AWAKENING Comes to Fort Salem TheaterSPRING AWAKENING Comes to Fort Salem Theater
March 8, 2023

​​​​​​​ Fort Salem Theater has just announced local casting for “Spring Awakening,” the iconic musical that kicks off their 2023 season on March 17, running through March 26.
Summer Play Lab at The Ancram Opera House Seeks Proposals From Regional Theatre ArtistsSummer Play Lab at The Ancram Opera House Seeks Proposals From Regional Theatre Artists
March 8, 2023

Applications are now open for the Ancram Opera House's third annual Summer Play Lab residency.
Cortland Rep Downtown Hosts Trivia Night Fund RaiserCortland Rep Downtown Hosts Trivia Night Fund Raiser
March 7, 2023

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, is hosting “Third Thursday Trivia” on Thursdays, March 16 and April 20 at 7:00PM.
Alleyway's BUFFALO QUICKIES Starts This ThursdayAlleyway's BUFFALO QUICKIES Starts This Thursday
March 7, 2023

Alleyway Theatre's 32nd annual short play festival starts performances this week. BUFFALO QUICKIES features six brand new plays by Shawn Adiletta, Thomas Huges Bellavigna, Rosa Fernandez, Justin Karcher, Bella Poynton, and Chris Woodworth. The festival is directed by Kate Powers with Richard Satterwhite, and designed by Emma Schimminger and James Cichocki.
Proctors and Therep Announce 23-24 Subscription SeasonProctors and Therep Announce 23-24 Subscription Season
March 7, 2023

Proctors Collaborative took its patrons to the Big Top Monday night as Proctors in Schenectady and Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany announced their 2023-2024 seasons during a circus-themed bash.
share