Dead & Company Cornell '23 Will Benefit MusiCares and Cornell 2030 Project

Dead & Company will continue the Grateful Dead's storied legacy at Cornell University and its famed Barton Hall when the band performs an intimate concert on May 8, 2023, the same date and venue as the Grateful Dead's highly acclaimed performance at Cornell in 1977. Proceeds from the concert, a charitable event hosted on the Cornell University campus, will benefit the Recording Academy's MusiCares organization, which provides a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music industry, and Cornell University's 2030 Project, in which researchers combine science, scholarship, and innovation to develop climate-change solutions. See below for more information regarding these beneficiaries and their missions.

The Spring Tour of 1977 is often considered one of the best in the Grateful Dead's entire 30-year performing career. Barton Hall at Cornell University on May 8, 1977, is considered by many fans to be not only the best show of this magnificent tour but quite possibly the best show the Grateful Dead ever played. The original concert was later released as a three-disc CD box set and five-disc LP in May 2017.

A variety of Dead & Company Cornell '23 ticket offerings, including multiple levels of VIP and General Admission tickets, are available via Ticketstoday's lottery system. Those interested in attending this special event may register before 11:59 p.m. ET on March 10 via this link. An extremely limited amount of Travel Packages will go on sale at 1 p.m. ET on March 10 at www.cornell23.com. Travel Packages include lodging at local hotels, transportation to the event (select hotels only), and a pair of VIP or GA tickets.

The event will be available for a live Pay-per-view video, a live free audio stream, and a SiriusXM broadcast via the Grateful Dead Channel. Additional details will be confirmed closer to the event.

Cornell University students will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for $77 via a separate lottery.

For more information about Cornell '23, please visit: www.cornell23.com.