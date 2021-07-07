DOKTOR KABOOM: RANDOM ACTS OF SCIENCE to be Presented by Franklin Stage Company

Franklin Stage Company will present Doktor Kaboom: Random Acts of Science! July 16-18 at Chapel Hall in Franklin, NY. Billed as a science comedy, Doktor Kaboom uses inquiry, curiosity and live on-stage experiments to empower, inspire and entertain young and old alike.

Doktor Kaboom is the creation of actor and comedian David Epley. His over-the-top German physicist character has a passion for science that knows no bounds. Sporting chrome goggles, an orange lab coat, motorcycle boots, and wicked cool hair, Doktor Kaboom travels the world, thrilling adults and children alike with an explosive comedic style that is guaranteed to please every crowd. His improvisational skill promises no two shows will ever be the same.

Epley grew up expecting to be a scientist, but after a stint in the army, found his way to acting and improv comedy. In 2006 he decided to bring science, his first passion, back into his life. "Blending science and theatre has become a dream come true," said Epley, "and led to the most fulfilling work of my life." He's toured the world as Doktor Kaboom and most recently, created a show about electricity that was commissioned by the Kennedy Center.

In planning their season, FSC's Co-Artistic Directors Leslie Noble and Patricia Buckley knew they wanted to include a family show that would offer a unique experience for kids but also entertain the adults in their lives. "We've known Dave's work for years and couldn't wait to share him with our audience," said Buckley. "He's a hilarious showman and a dedicated educator," added Noble.

Epley's mission is to use character-driven comedy to improve society's understanding of basic scientific principles, and remove the cultural stigma that scientific awareness is something to fear. "Science is for everyone," says Epley, "not just the guy in the labcoat or the girl who wins the science fair every year. Science isn't hard, but it does take effort. That's not hard. That's just work and that's just life."



Showtimes for Doktor Kaboom are Friday and Saturday, July 16 & 17 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, July 18 at 5:00 pm outdoors on the lawn at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. Rain space is indoors at Chapel Hall. General Seating. Admission is free-suggested donation is $20 per person. For reservations, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700. Programming at the Franklin Stage Company is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Doktor Kaboom, an over-the-top German physicist with a passion for science, returns to the Franklin Stage Company July 16-18.