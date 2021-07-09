Cortland Rep's STORIES IN THE PARK Cancelled

Cortland Repertory Theatre has cancelled plans for their drive-thru "Stories in the Park: The Wizard of Oz", originally planned for July 16 and 17 in Dwyer Park in Preble.

Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson explains: "Essentially, with COVID restrictions lifted, especially for outdoor activities, Dwyer Park is much busier than last year, and we are concerned about bringing in too much traffic in around other visitors. Also, because of a scheduling snafu, the open-air pavilions have been rented for parties, and CRT is very concerned about safety of children and families who are not connected to our drive-thru. In the end, it is safer to cancel rather than risk potential injuries."

Cortland Rep's other summer season shows will continue as scheduled, in their new, temporary outdoor theatre on the east side of the Little York Pavilion. Upcoming shows include "The Honky Tonk Angels" running July 15 - 23, "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged" on July 28 - 31, "Goin' To The Chapel" on August 5 - 13 and "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on August 19 - 21.

Additionally, two concerts are also planned: The Adam Lee Decker Trio will perform in two concerts on July 24, and "Steve Leslie sings James Taylor" will perform three concerts on August 14 and 15.

Visit CRT's website at www.CortlandRep.org for more information on all of CRTs upcoming shows in this outdoor season, or call the CRT Box Office at 800-427-6160.