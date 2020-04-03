Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown Announces Rescheduled Events

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street has postponed the remainder of their spring season and has rescheduled most events for the Fall of 2020. The following is planned:

"Well Strung", scheduled for April 18, has been rescheduled to Sept 12.

"How Sweet It Is: Steve Leslie sings James Taylor" is now scheduled for Sept 26.

Comedian Brad Zimmerman's "My Rise to the Middle" is scheduled for Oct. 3.

CRT's annual Fiber Festival is still scheduled at the Little York Pavilion for Oct 10 & 11.

Jazz pianist Judy Carmichael, previously scheduled for May 2, has been rescheduled to Oct 10.

Comedian Tim Walkoe's night of comedy is now scheduled for Nov 7.

Two performances of the fund raiser Mystery Dinner Theatre will be held: Saturday, Nov 14 in the evening and Sunday, Nov 15 as a matinee. (At this time, it is not definite if the show will be the same as was performed in March, or a different selection.)

"Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters" scheduled for April 25 has been rescheduled, for two performances on November 21.

CRT's "Photos with Santa" weekend is still scheduled for Dec 5 & 6.

Also...

"Third Thursday Trivia" is scheduled for Sept 17, Oct 15 and Nov 19.

Friday Night Karaoke is scheduled for Oct 2 and Nov 6, with some other possible dates to be determined.

The CRT Youth Programs are exploring on-line options for Weekend Youth Classes. More news to come.

For those who have previously purchased tickets for these "Spring-Now-Fall" shows, CRT offers these options:

Move the tickets for the same event on the new rescheduled date. Allow the ticket purchase to become a donation to CRT. Exchange the tickets to another event at CRT Downtown. CRT does not normally allow for exchanges from one show to another, but is offering that option, given the circumstances.

If absolutely necessary, CRT will allow for a full refund; however the theatre does ask that buyers consider the difficult times ahead for CRT, and encourages audience members to consider one of the first three options.

CRT is following the required state regulations, and has cut back on their staff, with the remaining staff members working from home. They ask for patience as they begin to address numerous ticket requests and changes. To let the theatre know of your preferences for ticket changes please email the CRT Business Manager Barclay Diamond at BDiamond@CortlandRep.org. Please type SPRING TICKET REQUEST in the Subject line and include your mailing address and phone number along with the request. Another option is to wait for CRT staff to call. As soon as they are able, CRT will be calling everyone who has purchased a spring ticket if they do not receive an email request. As the CRT staff is not in the office, please try to avoid calling for these requests.

However, general information questions can be called in or emailed to: Info@CortlandRep.org

CRT Administration continues to monitor the state and area health situation as how it will relate to their summer productions. Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson says "The health and well being of our audience, as well as that of our staff, actors, technicians, musicians and production teams are our Number 1 priority. Decisions with regards to our summer productions will be made with those priorities in mind, and once we know more, we will get the information distributed as soon as possible."





