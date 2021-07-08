Cortland Repertory Theatre Presents THE HONKY TONK ANGELS

Cortland Repertory Theatre is presenting an outdoor "revival" of one of the more popular shows in their long history: the heart-warming musical The Honky Tonk Angels, written by Ted Swindley, who also created the hit musical Always...Patsy Cline.

Performances will run from July 15 - 23, at CRT's temporary outdoor venue on the east side of the Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble. Socially-distance seating is available in 4-person seating squares for vaccinated patrons. A total of 8 performances are offered, with 7:30 PM shows on July 15 - 17 and 21 - 23. Matinees are offered at 2:00 PM on July 18 and 21.

This funny and touching musical celebrates big American dreams, framed with songs made popular by Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and more Great Women of Country! Angela, Darlene and Sue Ellen are three good ole gals who leave their unfortunate pasts behind, meet on a Greyhound bus and team up to become a successful Nashville singing trio. Favorite songs pop up fast and furious, including Stand by Your Man, I Will Always Love You, Delta Dawn, Coal Miner's Daughter and many more. BroadwayWorld called it "a charming, foot-stompin' musical" with "a hilarious story."

Three actresses who have performed previously at CRT comprise the cast. Caitlin Lester-Sams stars as Sue Ellen, a "citified" country girl. Lester-Sams has been seen at CRT in Legally Blonde, The Full Monty, Brigadoon and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. As Texas housewife Angela, Lilli Komurek returns to CRT after appearing in Footloose in 2017. Rounding out the trio is Amanda Walker as Darlene, a young woman from a coal-mining town in the deep south. Walker is a former performing intern at CRT, appearing in Saturday Night Fever, Newsies, Our Town and Women in Jeopardy!, and also as Sophie in Mama Mia.

The production is directed by Trey Compton, who has directed CRT's productions of Legally Blonde, Sleuth and Rough Crossing with music direction by Jacob Carll, the music director for Legally Blonde. Technical direction is headed by Dana White, Jr. with scenic design by Nicholas Schwartz, costumes by Wendi R. Zea, properties by Andrew Carney, lighting by Marylana Rice and sound design by Seth Asa Sengel. Stage Manager Nicholas Alteri coordinates the production with Assistant Stage Manager Anna Vu.

Visit CRT's website at www.CortlandRep.org to order tickets or for more information on all of CRTs upcoming shows in this outdoor season, or call the CRT Box Office at 800-427-6160.