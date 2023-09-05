Cortland Repertory Theater Downtown Announces Fall Season

Cortland Repertory Theater has announced their full fall and early winter schedule at their downtown Cortland building located at 24-26 Port Watson Street.
POPULAR
Cortland Repertory Theater has announced their full fall and early winter schedule at their downtown Cortland building located at 24-26 Port Watson Street in the city of Cortland.
The CRT Downtown schedule includes:
In December, Santa's volunteer elves (CRT's Board and Guild members) decorate the Grand Hall at CRT Downtown for the holidays from top to bottom and invite kids of all ages to stop in, visit with Santa, take selfies, and get in the holiday spirit.
Tickets for all shows and concerts can be purchased at the theatre's website Click Here, by calling 800-427-6160, or stopping by in person. The Box Office hours are Monday – Friday from 9:00 – 4:00 and on Saturdays from noon – closing when a performance is scheduled for that evening. There is a 4% convenience charge for all credit card orders; this fee is waived for cash, check and gift card payments.
Videos
|Shakespeare: the Remix
Capital Repertory Theatre (10/28-10/28)
|Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
|Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
|Five Times In One Night
14 TH street Y (9/21-9/24)CAST
|Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
|Million Dollar Quartet
The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES (8/17-9/10)
|Mat Kearney
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (11/12-11/12)
|I AM BARBIE
Bridge Street Theatre (8/31-9/10)
|What the Constitution Means to Me
Capital Repertory Theatre (9/15-10/08)
|Disney's Frozen
RBTL's Auditorium Theatre (9/26-10/08)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You