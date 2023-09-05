Cortland Repertory Theater Downtown Announces Fall Season

Cortland Repertory Theater has announced their full fall and early winter schedule at their downtown Cortland building located at 24-26 Port Watson Street in the city of Cortland.

The CRT Downtown schedule includes:

September 16 at 7:30PM: The SUNY Cortland Musical Theatre Class of 2024 hosts their senior showcase fundraiser, “Broadway's Greatest Hits”. This cabaret evening of memorable show tunes performed by the SUNY seniors will help raise funds for their New York City Spring Showcase, at which they will meet and sing for talent agents and scouts.

September 21 at 7:00PM: Third Thursday Trivia returns. Attendees test their knowledge on a variety of subjects in six rounds of five questions each. Prizes are given for each round with a grand prize for the evening. Hosted by CRT's Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson.

September 29 & 30 at 7:30PM: Edgar Allen Jo's Excellent Dragventure. CRT partners with Go Jo Productions to present some of New York state's top drag performers to “drag the audience through time”. During this time trip, the audience will stop by Marie's for tea and cake, bond with Abe Lincoln, and party with Napoleon. This is an 18 and up performance, because history is wild.

October 14 & 15: The Little York Fall Fiber Arts Festival is held at the Little York Pavilion. Now in its 11th year, this CRT fund raiser boasts over 30 vendors for knitters, weavers, yarn enthusiasts, and so much more. Other items include maple products, wood-worked items, clothing, and a wide variety of unique holiday gifts. The festival is open from 9:00-5:00 on Saturday and 10:00 – 3:00 on Sunday.

October 14 at 7:30PM: Billy Joel's “Piano Man” Wade Preston returns for his 7th annual fall concert, on his birthday. Wade's “one-night only” concert of stories and songs by Billy Joel and other artists are memorable events for everyone who attends. With amazingly versatile piano skills and vocal talent, child-like stage charm and a great sense of humor, Wade delivers an undeniably unique night of incredible rock n roll music.

October 19 at 7:00PM: Third Thursday Trivia – Halloween edition.

October 21 at 7:30PM: Backtrack Vocals is a 5-person professional a cappella singing group based in NYC, that transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standards, and Broadway songs with all-new vocal and beatbox arrangements. They infuse heart and humor into every performance and their wildly versatile repertoire, which they have performed in arts centers and concert halls around the country, ensures that there is something for everyone.

November 4 at 7:30PM: Cortland's own Jack Gerhard and his band. Celebrating the release of his first album “If You Need Me”, Jack makes his concert debut with a stunning evening of cover tunes and a collection of his own original, beautifully written songs. Don't miss Cortland's star-on-the-rise in this intimate evening of heartfelt music.

November 11 at 7:30PM: Take 3 – Where Rock Meets Bach. With a flair for the wild and unexpected, this genre-defying trio brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world's top conservatories, TAKE3 has a vast repertoire that travels from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys. This exhilarating performance has been described by audience members as a mini-Trans Siberian Orchestra experience.

November 16 at 7:00PM: Third Thursday Trivia

In December, Santa's volunteer elves (CRT's Board and Guild members) decorate the Grand Hall at CRT Downtown for the holidays from top to bottom and invite kids of all ages to stop in, visit with Santa, take selfies, and get in the holiday spirit.

November 30, 7:00 – 9:00PM: Cocktails with Santa. A special evening reserved for those folks without children but who still would like to visit our display and snap some holiday photos and even visit with Santa himself. A cash beer/wine bar will be available, with CRT volunteers to take holiday photos with your phone.

December 1: Our display will be open for viewing in conjunction with the City of Cortland's Tree Lighting Ceremony.

December 2 & 3: Photos with Santa. Family photos will be taken and emailed over the next week. After visiting Santa, take a stroll through our Wonderland and take selfies. Santa will be in his chair from 10 – Noon and 2:00 – 4:00 on Saturday, and 1:00 – 3:00 on Sunday.

December 9, 11:00 – 2:00: CRT's Holiday Brunch, with special guest Lisa Rock and “A Carpenters Christmas”. The CRT Board of Director's 2nd Annual Holiday Brunch Fundraiser and party. Enjoy a delicious brunch, bid on unique silent auction baskets, scoop up some holiday spirits in wine grab bags, and enjoy a one-hour concert with Lisa.

December 9 & 10: Lisa Rock and “A Carpenters Christmas”. Based on the music of The Carpenters' two holiday albums and variety shows, this festive holiday concert features “Merry Christmas Darling”, the jazzy “Santa Claus is Comin' to Town” and many more. Concerts are at 7:30PM on Saturday and 2:00PM on Sunday.

December 21 at 7:00PM: Third Thursday Trivia: December Holiday Edition.

December 31, 9:00PM – 12:30AM: Dancin' Thru the Decades New Year's Eve Dance. Dance in the New Year and have a great view of the city's New Years celebrations. Our DJ will play the ultimate dance mix of the greatest tunes from the 60's to today.

Tickets for all shows and concerts can be purchased at the theatre's website Click Here, by calling 800-427-6160, or stopping by in person. The Box Office hours are Monday – Friday from 9:00 – 4:00 and on Saturdays from noon – closing when a performance is scheduled for that evening. There is a 4% convenience charge for all credit card orders; this fee is waived for cash, check and gift card payments.