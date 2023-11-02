Cortland Rep Reveals 2024 Summer Season

Cortland Repertory Theatre is announcing their 52nd annual summer season to be held at the Little York Pavilion in Preble, NY in 2024. The season will run from June 5 – August 17 and will contain three musicals and two plays. Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson says, “we always strive to select a season that falls under the umbrella as ‘something for everyone' and I'm very excited about this coming summer's selections!” One change in the CRT schedule of note: most of the summer productions will be completing their runs on a Friday, not Saturday as in previous years. Also, the theatre will be adding a 2:00 PM matinee on the second Tuesday of the performance schedule. Thompson explains: “Our previous schedule made for a very short changeover period from one production to the next and required our technical crew to work through the night. We've added an extra day to this transition period which means a less hectic, stressful, and safer changeover.” Thompson also notes that matinees are very popular and adding another to the schedule opens more seating options for those who choose the afternoon shows.

Kicking off the season from June 5-14 is a show that has been called “one of the greatest musicals of all time”: MY FAIR LADY, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. This musical was adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's movie "Pygmalion” and was originally directed and staged by Moss Hart. In this story, Eliza Doolittle is a young flower seller with an unmistakable Cockney accent which seemingly keeps her in the lower rungs of Edwardian society. When Professor Henry Higgins tries to teach her how to speak like “a proper lady”, an unlikely friendship begins to flourish. The musical's score is loaded with familiar songs, including The Rain in Spain, I Could Have Danced All Night, On the Street Where You Live, Get Me to the Church on Time, and I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face.

From June 19 – 28 is the CRT debut of the heartwarming comedy THE LAST ROMANCE, by Joe DePietro. CRT audiences will remember DePietro's work from the 2005 and 2022 productions of “Over the River and Through the Woods”. This play explores the transformative power of love, no matter what age one may be. On an ordinary day in a routine life, widower Ralph takes a different path on his daily walk and meets Carol, who is sitting on a bench at a dog park. Relying on his boyish charm and a fictional dog named Rex, Ralph woos Carol, and they embark on a hilarious and touching journey that proves it's never too late for romance. This laugh-filled comedy cleverly explores relationships between people in their golden years, and how the invisible bonds of family often tie our hearts tighter than any love affair.

A recent Broadway musical, and the regional premiere is up next from July 3 – 12 with Jimmy Buffet's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, with a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley, and music and lyrics by Jimmy Buffett. The Pavilion stage will transform into a tropical paradise where love and laughter are the keys to ‘growing older but not up.' The story centers around Tully, the “mayor” of Margaritaville, a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer who's got life all figured out until a beautiful tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything he knows. This energetic score features Jimmy Buffett's classics, including Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fins, Volcano, It's Five o'clock Somewhere and many more.

Running from July 17 – 26 is a thrilling new adaptation of the Broadway classic that inspired the 1967 film starring Audrey Hepburn, WAIT UNTIL DARK originally written by Frederick Knott and recently adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher. Murder, secret identities, and a switchblade set the stage for this white-knuckle thriller that takes place in the quaint 1944 Greenwich Village basement apartment of Susan, a blind yet capable woman and her husband Sam. While Sam is away on business, Susan finds herself threatened by a trio of men who will stop at nothing to get a stolen item hidden in the apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she must wait until dark to reach the shattering conclusion.

Wrapping up the summer, from July 31 – August 17, CRT presents their debut production of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and a book by Linda Woolverton. This “tale as old as time” was originally directed on Broadway by Robert Jess Roth, and originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions. Original music supervision and new arrangements are by Michael Kosarin with dance music arrangements by Glen Kelly and orchestrations by Danny Troob. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, this stage adaptation includes all those wonderful songs and characters kids of all ages know and love. The story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

CRT is currently selling 5-show summer subscriptions which are $190 for center seats and $180 for side seats and allow the patron to see all five productions. Also available are Flex Pass Packs for 5 shows ($195) or 6 shows ($234) and allow the patron to choose the shows they see and when they see them. A two-pack Youth Flex Pass is also available for $40.00. CRT's gift cards are available for purchase at any time, for any dollar amount, with no expiration date. Individual tickets will go on sale starting May 20, 2024, with Adult Tickets for $42.00 (center seats) and $40.00 (side seats). A $2.00 discount is available on individual tickets for seniors 62 and up, active military and veterans, first responders and groups of 10 or more. All youth tickets, 22 and under, are $25.00 at all times. Current box office hours at CRT Downtown, 24 – 26 Port Watson Street in Cortland are Mon-Fri, 9:00-4:00; summer hours will be extended starting on May 20 to Mon-Fri 9:00–6:00, Saturdays noon-6:00. More information can be found online at Click Here or by calling 800-427-6160.