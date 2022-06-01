Cortland Rep Opens 50th Anniversary Summer Season With HAIR

Cortland Repertory Theatre kicks off their 50th anniversary summer season at the Little York Pavilion in Preble with the CRT debut production of the tribal rock musical Hair with book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, and music by Galt MacDermot. Performances will run from June 8th - 18th with evening show times at 7:30 PM. Matinees are available on June 10th, 12th and 15th at 2:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or at the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available through the CRT website at cortlandrep.org with ETIX, for a small additional charge. CRT cautions that ETIX is the only approved online ticket service; others charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are not approved by CRT. The GPS address for the Pavilion is 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble.

Celebrating the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired glory, Hair is a controversial, ground-breaking musical with a collection of songs that became radio hits including Aquarius, Good Morning Starshine, Let the Sun Shine, and Easy To Be Hard. As relevant today as it was when first produced in 1968, Hair examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world and explores ideas of identity, community, global responsibility, and peace. CRT Administration cautions patrons that this production contains adult language, simulated drug use, brief full nudity, and sexually explicit scenes. The show is recommended for adults and mature individuals under 18 years of age.

Hair is directed by Trey Compton, who won a 2019 SALT Award for Legally Blonde. He also directed last summer's Honky Tonk Angels and The Complete Work of Shakespeare, Abridged and previously Rough Crossing and Sleuth. Making their CRT debuts are Music Director Michael Maketa and Choreographer Leon Glover. Joining the creative team is former CRT Performing Intern Jahmar Ortiz, in the role of Director of Culture and Inclusion. Stage Manager Meaghan N. Finlay leads a talented design team including Scenic Designer Rozy Isquith (CRT debut), Costume Designer Jimmy Johansmeyer (in his 16th season), Sound Designer Cory Kosman (his second season), and Props Designer Jacob Foster. CRT's Production Manager Eric Behnke is Lighting Designer; Dana White, Jr. returns as Technical Director.

Heading the ensemble cast in the role of tribe leader Berger is Jeffrey Keller, who was seen CRT's Mamma Mia! and Legally Blonde. The pivotal role of Claude will be portrayed by Taylor Joseph Rivera, with Chelsea Hooker as Ronny, Jerome Stephen Manning as Hud and Thabitha Moruthane as Dionne, all making their CRT debuts. Mikey LoBalsomo, from last summer's Shakespeare Abridged, returns to play Margaret Mead. A number of CRT's 2022 Performing Intern Company members play key roles including Ryder University students Ellie Pearlman as Shelia, Maclain Rhine as Woof and Grace Brad as Jeanie, with Syracuse University student Ellie Kallay as Crissy. The tribe is comprised of Bree Ogaldez and Gabe Moses in their CRT debuts with returnee Abby McGrath (Newsies, Mamma Mia!) joining other Performing Interns including recent college graduates Dereck Atwater (Nazareth), Alissa Rojas (SUNY Fredonia), and Rashawn Sangster (SUNY Cortland) with current students Shaun Collins and Emily Madison (Syracuse), and Weston Pytel and Reese Stojanovski (Nazareth). Musicians for this production include Sam Forrester (Reeds), Dennis Goettel (Guitar), Gillian Kroll (Guitar 2), Herm Matlock (Trumpet 1), Jake Nicolini (Trumpet 2), Alex Van Tassel (Drums), and Dave Welsch (Bass).

CRT offers a "Friday Night Talk Back" after the evening performance on June 10th, with a Q & A session with the actors, director, designers and crew. Tickets are on sale for all of CRT's summer season, which includes Over the River and Through the Woods, Kiss Me Kate, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express and Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins. For the younger generation, The Bright Star Touring Theatre will present three children's shows: The Little Mermaid, Treasure Island and Upcycled Cinderella. Visit www.cortlandrep.org for more information on all upcoming performances.