Cortland Rep Downtown Hosts Bees Knees Academy Night Of Burlesque

Performances are on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at 7:30PM.

May. 02, 2023  

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown hosts a new production from Cortland's own Bees Knees Burlesque Academy titled "Who Framed Jessica Rabbit?" This adult-only (ages 18 and up) performance will be held at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at 7:30PM. All tickets are $25.00 each. A beer/wine cash bar will be available.

This bawdy variety show is based around the story of Jessica Rabbit, who has been framed for a crime she didn't commit. She hires JoJo, Private Investigator, to help reveal the cartoon who did the crime for which she has been framed. Over the course of the evening, each suspected animated act performs, and as the clothes come off, the truth is revealed. Performers, both locally and from all over New York State perform in this raucous, one-of-a-kind evening. Acts of this nature may vary widely, but it is guaranteed that the show will be hilarious, performers will strip, and the audience will see things they've never seen before.

Originating from the Italian word "burla" meaning "to joke", burlesque has been around since the 1800's. Historically, this art form has included a wide range of performance styles, and while stripping is a significant part of the show, various productions have also included singers, comedians, magicians, skits and dancers of all disciplines. In essence, anything goes in a burlesque show.

Tickets for "Who Framed Jessica Rabbit" are available by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland. Office hours are M-F, 9:00-4:00. Tickets are also available online at the CRT website at www.cortlandrep.org.

With CRT's summer season just around the corner, there is limited time left to order full summer subscriptions for the show lineup including Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, Xanadu, Unnecessary Farce, The Cake and The Wizard of Oz. CRT is also selling 5- or 6- pack summer Flex Passes. CRT's Gift Cards are available for any dollar amount and have no expiration date. Individual summer tickets will go on sale starting May 22, 2023, online and at the CRT Box Office. Discounts on summer individual tickets will be available for seniors (62 and up), military/veterans, first responders and "Under 21s". Patrons should note that a 4% technology fee will be assessed to all sales paid by credit card whether in person or online. As a customer incentive, this fee will be waived if paid by cash, check or gift card when in person.




