Composers Concordance to Present THE ART OF THE ART SONG

On Sunday, March 20th at 3pm, at the historic St. Mark's Church-In-The-Bowery, Composers Concordance will present a concert program that propels an age-old compositional form into the 21st Century.

The Art of the Art Song showcases an array of acclaimed vocalists and pianists as they interpret songs from twelve of today's most dynamic composers, writing under the influence of numerous contemporary styles and texts.

Gene Pritsker's Light, Night and the Replaceables, based on poems by Heather Green; Debra Kaye's This-is the land-the Sunset Washes, based on the Emily Dickinson poem; Dan Cooper's New Phase and Ginger Beer, based on poems by Edward Simpson; and David L. Post's Three Poems of Beth Levin, are among the featured compositions.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.

Composers:

William Anderson, Geoffrey Burleson, Luis Andrei Cobo, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper,

Debra Kaye, Mark Kostabi, Alon Nechushtan, David L. Post, Gene Pritsker,

Laura Elise Schwendinger, Maria Tegzes

Poets:

Stephanie Bigham, Elizabeth Bishop, Carol Burleson, Robert Creeley, E.E. Cummings,

Emily Dickinson, Heather Green, Jennifer Michael Hecht, Mark Kostabi, Beth Levin,

Edward Simpson, Maria Tegzes

Performers:

Adriana Valdés - soprano

Maria Tegzes - soprano

Tamara Hardesty - soprano

Elena Mindlina - soprano

Charles Coleman - baritone

Sabina Torosjan - violin

Geoffrey Burleson - piano

Jai Jeffryes - piano

Maila Gutierrez Springfield - piano