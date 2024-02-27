Composers Concordance to Present Caballito Negro Duo at The Delancey

On Saturday, March 23rd at 6pm at The Delancey, Composers Concordance will present the flute and percussion duo Caballito Negro. It's a celebration of chamber groove, with one of the most ancient and compelling combinations of instrumental sounds and techniques, including electronics, wild bird calls and poetry. Featured compositions include Tessa Brinckman's 'A Cracticus Fancie', Gene Pritsker's 'Astute', Terry Longshore and mackxswell's 'Trap Hat', and Samuel Torres' 'Quando hablan los arboles', plus music by Randall Woolf, Dan Cooper, Gilbert Galindo, and Will Rowe.

Bi-coastal duo Caballito Negro is known for its creative and compelling performances, generating an ecstatic blend of modern and traditional aesthetics. Multi-flutist Tessa Brinckman and multi-percussionist Terry Longshore draw their name ("dark little horse") from Federico García Lorca's poem, 'Canción de Jinete'. They collaborate with visionary artists, using an arsenal of instruments to push the artistic experience to new heights, and always in the spirit of duende. Heralded for their "wildly personal, intercultural, modern music...vivid, expressive music that could be performed anywhere" (-Oregon Arts Watch), the duo melds narratives, images, and themes in imaginative curations. Caballito Negro envisions true cultural exchange through innovative projects with local, regional, and international artists.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Performance Details:

Composers Concordance presents

Caballito Negro Duo

New Music for Flute and Percussion

Saturday, March 23rd, 2024

6pm

The Delancey

168 Delancey St, NYC

$10 at the door

Composers:

Tessa Brinckman, Dan Cooper,

Gilbert Galindo, Terry Longshore, mackxswell,

Gene Pritsker, Will Rowe,

Samuel Torres, Randall Woolf

Performers:

Tessa Brinckman - flutes

Terry Longshore - percussion

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.