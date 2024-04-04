CompCord @ 40 Festival to Continue With '1984'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On April 27th at 7pm at LOFT393, the 'CompCord @ 40' festival continues with a concert featuring new music compositions which reflect upon the year 1984, when the Composers Concordance series was founded in New York City by composers Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish.

The program will showcase the tour-de-force musicianship of the CompCord Ensemble: Melanie Mitrano - soprano, Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet, Daniel Schnyder - saxophone, David Taylor - bass trombone, Gene Pritsker and Jane Getter - guitars, Max Pollak - cajon-tap dancer-body percussion, and Robert C. Ford - recitation, conducted by Peter Jarvis.

Featured compositions include '1984 - A Year In Music' by Gene Pritsker; 'Everyone Else' by Melanie Mitrano; 'Reminiscing' by Peter Jarvis, 'Detour' by Jane Getter, 'Swathe Cozen' by David Taylor, and 'Mole's Eye Recall' by Max Pollak, plus music by Marina Vesic, Ginka Mizuki, Dan Cooper, David Saperstein, and Daniel Schnyder.

All four festival concerts will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page. Celebrating the Big Apple's most eclectic new music series with a myriad of brazen new compositions, The 'CompCord @ 40' festival is not to be missed!

Performance Details:

Composers Concordance presents

'1984'

Part of the

12th Annual CompCord Festival: 'CompCord @ 40'

Saturday, April 27th at 7pm

LOFT393

393 Broadway, 2nd Floor, NY, NY 10013

Tickets

$20

FACEBOOKLivestream

Composers: Dan Cooper, Jane Getter, Peter Jarvis, Melanie Mitrano,Ginka Mizuki,

Gene Pritsker, Max Pollak, David Saperstein, Daniel Schnyder, David Taylor, Marina Vesic

Poet: Robert C. Ford

Performers:

CompCord Ensemble:

Melanie Mitrano - soprano

Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet

Daniel Schnyder - saxophone

David Taylor - bass trombone

Gene Pritsker - guitar

Jane Getter - guitar

Max Pollak - cajon-tap dancer-body percussion

Robert C. Ford - recitation

Peter Jarvis - conductor