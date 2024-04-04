CompCord @ 40 Festival to Continue With '1984'

On April 27th at 7pm at LOFT393.
On April 27th at 7pm at LOFT393, the 'CompCord @ 40' festival continues with a concert featuring new music compositions which reflect upon the year 1984, when the Composers Concordance series was founded in New York City by composers Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish.
The program will showcase the tour-de-force musicianship of the CompCord Ensemble: Melanie Mitrano - soprano, Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet, Daniel Schnyder - saxophone, David Taylor - bass trombone, Gene Pritsker and Jane Getter - guitars, Max Pollak - cajon-tap dancer-body percussion, and Robert C. Ford - recitation, conducted by Peter Jarvis.
Featured compositions include '1984 - A Year In Music' by Gene Pritsker; 'Everyone Else' by Melanie Mitrano; 'Reminiscing' by Peter Jarvis, 'Detour' by Jane Getter, 'Swathe Cozen' by David Taylor, and 'Mole's Eye Recall' by Max Pollak, plus music by Marina Vesic, Ginka Mizuki, Dan Cooper, David Saperstein, and Daniel Schnyder.
All four festival concerts will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page. Celebrating the Big Apple's most eclectic new music series with a myriad of brazen new compositions, The 'CompCord @ 40' festival is not to be missed!
