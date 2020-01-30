Comic Brad Zimmerman Performs In A Benefit For Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown

Cortland Repertory Theatre kicks off the 2020 Season at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland with comic Brad Zimmerman in his new show My Rise to the Middle. The performance, a benefit for CRT, will be held Friday, February 7 at 7:30PM; tickets are $20.00 in advance and $25.00 the day of. Brad has been called "a unique and original voice in the world of comedy" and promises a night of great laughs and hysterical stories.

Born and bred in Oradell NJ, Brad moved to New York City in the late 1970's to start a long and impressive Waiting-Tables Career, eventually working at a string of now defunct restaurants. His longest stint - 15 years - was at the popular Union Square comfort food mecca, Chat and Chew. In 2002, after 29 years of taking orders and struggling to find success, his psychiatrist encouraged him to take a class in stand-up comedy. With that confidence-building career move, he slowly started to enjoy "overnight success" as a sought-after comedian and became Joan River's opening act of choice. For over seven years, he traveled with Ms. Rivers, leading her to say, "I've had three great opening acts in my lifetime: Billy Crystal, Garry Shandling, and Brad Zimmerman." He has also worked with Brad Garrett, Dennis Miller, Julio Iglesias, and had the great honor of opening for George Carlin for two years until George's passing in 2008. Along the way, he completed some stints in film acting, his favorite role being Johnny Sacks' lawyer in the HBO classic series The Sopranos. Clips of his comedy performances are available on YouTube and at bradzcomedy.com.

My Rise To The Middle follows in the footsteps of Brad's hit Off Broadway show My Son The Waiter, A Jewish Tragedy. Included in this hilarious and inspiring performance are stories of his childhood and family, a misbegotten love life, and the path he took to eventually find his purpose in life by following his dreams. In a true gift of support, this performance is a benefit for CRT, with Brad donating his time and talents to support this long-standing icon of the performing arts in Central New York. Don't miss this hysterically funny, poignant and easily identifiable story that will inspire as much as it will entertain! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cortlandrep.org, call 800-427-6160 or stop by CRT Downtown Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You