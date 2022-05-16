Comedians Raise Funds For Delhi Humane Society at Castle on the Delaware

Castle on the Delaware presents Stand Up Comedy Night, a fundraising event for Heart of the Catskills Humane Society. Callahan Catskill Real Estate is producing the night of hilarity, which is scheduled for Saturday May 21st at 7pm.

A trio of New York City's finest comedians will be performing that evening to raise funds for their favorite charity. Heart of the Catskills Humane Society was chosen because they "continue to care for those who cannot speak for themselves...by defending the meekest, teaching humane treatment for all living creatures, fostering compassion for the weakest, and linking the lonely with a four-legged companion. They try to match every adoptable pet with a loving home. Every day." Portions of the proceeds from the Saturday May 21st comedy show will go towards continuing the heartfelt journey of Heart of the Catskills Humane Society.

MC for the fundraiser will be Joanne Callahan herself, producer, and organizer of the event. Callahan is known for hosting and producing the wildly successful, long-running Comedy Night at The Andes Hotel for over 13 years. Callahan's latest fundraising project at Castle of the Delaware is coming off the heels of her finishing a triumphant run at The Villa Roma. Callahan is a respected community organizer, comedian, actress and veteran dancer on Broadway. She starred alongside Marlo Thomas and F. Murray Abraham in Paper Doll on The Great White Way. This latest fundraiser for Heart of the Catskills Humane Society is dear to Joanne, not only because of her deep appreciation of animals, but also because she has a history with animals herself. Interesting fun fact, Callahan was the trainer and official handler of all the rescue dog actors for the live Broadway musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang!

The fundraiser boasts nationally acclaimed headliner Vinnie Mark. Mark's unique blend of comedy and magic made him a regular at The Borgata Casino in Atlantic City and a fan favorite at MGM in Las Vegas. Mark has been a part of the USO comedy tours for American troops abroad and performs for both Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Co-headlining that evening is New York City's own Mary Dimino, a familiar face on TV. Her television credits include Comedy Central, NBC's Today, HBO's Chris Rock Show, FOX's Laughs, VH-1's Best Week Ever, sketches on both Conan O'Brien and The Late Show, along with dozens of national commercials. In theaters, her hit one woman show, Scared Skinny, had a sold-out off-Broadway run, earned a residency at Times Square Arts Center, and currently tours theaters nationally. Dimino won the prestigious Overall Excellence Award for Best Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival. She is also winner of both a Gracie Allen award for her documentary work on PBS, and a MAC award for Best Female Comic presented by Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs.

This is an evening you will not want to miss. A night of hilarious comics performing for a great local cause. Reservations are strongly recommended.

The event takes place at Castle on the Delaware located at 139 Stockton Avenue Walton, NY 13856 at 7pm. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Get your tickets online here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stand-up-comedy-night-castle-on-the-delaware-walton-ny-tickets-320434968617