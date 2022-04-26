Civic Ensemble's ReEntry Theatre Program presents Delia Divided, a new play exploring the impacts of mental health, incarceration, and racism. Written by four-time Emmy Award winning writer and WGA award recipient playwright Judy Tate in collaboration with members of the ReEntry Theatre Program, this play will be the ReEntry Theatre Program's first in-person production since COVID.

This timely and relevant play follows the story of Delia, a young woman navigating adulthood while living with the realities of her co-occurring mental health disorders and criminal justice system involvement. As she strives for new friendship, Delia must contend with this chorus of mental health disorders - always present and always impacting her choices. Delia Divided is a complex human story at the intersection of mental health, criminal justice, and racism, and ultimately invites the audience to question and challenge preconceived notions of how we support each other.

The ReEntry Theatre Program & Tate developed this play over a two year period through a process of theatrical devising, writing, and interviews with mental health practitioners.

The production's Director, and Civic Ensemble's Associate Artistic Director Gabriella da Silva Carr shares, "this play explores what it means to live with mental health, what it means to live in a society that doesn't make space for you to exist in your fullness, and also a story about what it means to be Black in America." ReEntry Theatre Program member, Amy Heffron, who helped develop the play and takes on the role of PTSD onstage adds, "This play brings light to some of the major issues that many people have going on. Sometimes people are facing mental health, racism, and criminal justice system involvement, and that's a lot to deal with. And if people could take a step back and try to understand a little more, there might be less hate."

Civic Ensemble launched the ReEntry Theatre Program in 2015, a creative community for people who have experienced incarceration or court involvement to learn storytelling skills, create theatre, and build community together, regardless of arts experience, criminal record, or income. The group has previously presented Steppin' Into My Shoes in 2021; Streets Like This in 2020 and 2018; Dreams and Nightmares: Do What You Always Did, Get What You Always Got in 2016; and A Setback Ain't Nothing but a Setup for a Comeback in 2015

The cast and crew consists of new and returning members of the ReEntry Theatre Program as well as actors from the community who have not experienced incarceration. The cast includes: Leroy Barrett, Uraina Bellamy, Heather Duke, Lisa Ellin, Niya Foster, Jo-Louis Hallback, Amy Heffron, Michael James, Daraisi Marte, Emonie Raphael, Carley Robinson, Edwin Santiago, Kel Woodside, and Sylvie Yntema. Directed by Gabriella da Silva Carr. Stage Management team: Deletris Bryant, Miranda Bianchi, and Christina Johns. Design team: Jennifer Fok (lighting), Jason Simms (scenic), Elizabeth Kitney (props & costumes), Megan Omohundro (choreography), and Nate Richardson (sound).

Produced during Mental Health Awareness Month, this play aims to raise awareness about mental health in our community and amplify the voices of individuals who experience mental health challenges.

This project was made possible in part by a grant from the Tompkins County Tourism Program, the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County, and the Community Foundation of Tompkins County.