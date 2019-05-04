Chenango River Theatre Offers Free Student Tickets

For any Thursday, Friday or Saturday performance (except opening nights) in the 2019 season, Chenango River Theatre is offering up to 8 tickets at each performance at no cost to full time high school and college students 22 and under. There is a limit of 4 tickets per reservation.

This initiative is designed to remove cost as a barrier for younger audiences being able to experience professional theatre. Students will need to make reservations in advance by calling the box office at 656-8499.

CRT's season opens May 24 and runs through October 13. Information on each of the four main stage plays is at www.chenangorivertheatre.org.

Chenango River Theatre's intimate, air-conditioned 99 seat theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12, Greene, NY. CRT operates under annual contract with Actors' Equity Association, the national association for professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

Chenango River Theatre's 2019 season is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You