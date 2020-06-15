Chenango River Theatre Cancels 2020 Season

Chenango River Theatre has reached a point where cancelling the 2020 season is the only option.

As the Binghamton area's only Equity, non-profit professional theatre, with over 700 season ticket holders, the company's hope over these last 3 months had been that by June 15th they could begin auditions and salvage the last 3 shows in their 2020 season. It's clear now that can't happen. The company's first concern has to be for the safety of our audience, along with the actors, designers, volunteers and tech crews that make the season happen.

Programming will resume in 2021, for what will be Artistic & Managing Director Bill Lelbach's final season before he retires and turns the company over to the successor selected from the national search currently underway.

For those who would like to make a donation to assist the company, there is information on how best to make a donation on their website: www.chenangorivertheatre.org.

