Casting Set For Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre 2023 Spring Productions

The award-winning Bridge Street Theatre has announced casting for the first two productions in its upcoming 2023 Mainstage Season "A Holiday for Misfits" - five provocative and innovative plays celebrating all those who don't quite fit in. Coming this Spring to BST's Priscilla Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill, are:

Eric Hissom's RUDE MECHANICS

Nope, it's not about grease monkeys in a rural upstate NY garage. Instead, this hilarious new comedy transports audiences to a London theatre in the palace of James I in January 1612. On a night fraught with political (and romantic) intrigue, a spear-carrier in Shakespeare's acting troupe is forced to step into a major role at the last minute and frantically rehearses for an imminent performance before the King. A fast, funny, slyly anachronistic, and scarily relevant period comedy about the insanity (and the wonder) of trying to create theatre during a time of plague. Sound familiar? Featured in the cast are Jack Rento as Julian Crosse, Em Whitworth as Rosemary Bassanio, Andrew Goehring as Henry Worthy (all making their BST debuts), as well as Bridge Street co-founder Steven Patterson in the triple role of Lord Philip Strayte, William Shakespeare, and the Ghost of Queen Elizabeth I. This world premiere production will be directed by the playwright himself and will play Thursdays through Sundays April 20-30. bridgest.org/rude-mechanics/

Hannah Moscovitch's EAST OF BERLIN

When the son of an escaped Nazi war criminal (still alive and living in Paraguay) and the American daughter of an Auschwitz survivor meet and fall in love in Berlin, what they chose to reveal to and conceal from one another brings the past crashing down on them. Love, guilt, betrayal, and recriminations mix in this theatrical gut-punch from the author of last season's gripping BST U.S. premiere of "Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes". Featured in the cast will be Orlando Grant as Rudi, JD Scalzo as Hermann, and Kara Arena as Sarah, all directed by Margo Whitcomb. This regional premiere will be presented Thursdays through Sundays May 25-June 4. bridgest.org/east-of-berlin/

Three additional productions will fill out the Season this coming Autumn - the regional premieres of Walton Beacham's I AM BARBIE (August 31-September 10) and Lanford Wilson's SYMPATHETIC MAGIC (November 9-19), and Tennessee Williams' American classic THE GLASS MENAGERIE (October 5-15). And the entire 2023 season at BST is being sponsored by generous donations from Mary E. Barrett and Ted and Mary Neumann in Memory of Helmut and Emily Neumann.



Tickets for individual shows in Bridge Street Theatre's "Misfits" Season will be sold at the door for $30, or online in advance for $28 - this year, no additional service charge will be added to any online ticket purchase. However, a full Season Subscription Pass, good for admission to all five Mainstage shows, is available for just $125. Subscribers will also receive a laminated membership card good for added discounts on virtually every other event BST presents during the year plus discounts and special offers from a host of local businesses. Tickets for Students ages 18 and under are priced at only $15 per show. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here and follow the links you find there.

If you love live theatre that goes straight to your heart without bypassing your brain, you won't want to miss out on any of the extraordinary experiences in store for you at this five-time consecutive winner of "Best Theatre/Performance Space" at the annual Best of Greene County Awards. For further details, visit the theatre's website at BridgeStreetTheatre.org.



Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor of New York and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature.