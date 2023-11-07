Cast Set for Third Annual SNOW BUSINESS Production at Fort Salem Theater

Fort Salem Theater has announced the cast for the 3rd annual holiday spectacular, "There's (Still Definitely) No Business Like Snow Business," set to take the stage from December 8th to 10th, 2023.

A beloved Fort Salem Theater tradition, this original holiday event promises to be fun for the whole family, as it brings together your favorite Fort Salem Theater performers to deck the halls with boughs and Broadway. Returning by popular demand, "There's (Still Definitely) No Business Like Snow Business" has consistently been a top-seller and a frequent audience request. This year, the production will feature an original song penned by Fort Salem Theater's acclaimed scenic designer, Charles J. I. Krawczyk, who hails from Hoosick Falls. The beloved Susi Shoes Dancers will also make their annual appearance, performing Frank Sinatra’s “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

The stellar cast includes Courtnie Harrington of Greenwich, who trained at The Institute for American Musical Theater in New York City. Courtnie has an impressive resume, with recent FST credits that include “The Diary of Anne Frank” (Edith Frank), “Pride and Prejudice” (Lizzy Bennet), “Bright Star” (Alice Murphy), “I Love You Because” (Marcy Fitzwilliams), “The Pirates of Penzance” (Daughter) and “A Midsummer Night's Dream” (Peter Quince). She also originated the role of Kayla Charter in the new musical "Solstice" by local composer Ben Rowley.

Zach Kaiser, of Albany, is thrilled to return to Fort Salem Theater after captivating audiences in previous productions like "You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown" (Schroeder), "Spring Awakening" (Melchoir), and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Oberon). Zach's dynamic performances have made him a standout talent on the local theater scene.

Iris Rogers, a Salem-raised graduate of Purchase College Conservatory, brings her rich operatic training to the Fort Salem Theater stage. With past roles in productions like "The Marvelous Wonderettes” (Cindy Lou) "Little Shop of Horrors" (Audrey) and “The Pirates of Penzance” (Kate), Iris has proven herself as a versatile and captivating performer.

Maureen Cossey, from Cambridge, is a multi-talented artist who has contributed her skills as a stage manager, lighting designer, sound designer, and music director at Fort Salem Theater. Her dedication and expertise have been integral to the success of numerous productions, including “Little Shop of Horrors” (The Voice of Audrey II), and “The Pirates of Penzance” (Edith).

Special guest artist Rebecca Paige returns to the Fort Salem stage after starring as Diana in “Next to Normal” in 2021. Rebecca lived and performed in New York City for 7 years, working at Radio City Music Hall, co-created a cartoon which was an official selection at the New York Television Festival, was a founding member of a comedy troupe, and starred in several cabarets, including her own one-woman show. She has appeared across the country in The Man of La Mancha (Aldonza), Jekyll & Hyde (Lucy – Column Award Nomination), Oklahoma! (Ado Annie), Evita (Eva Peron – Column Award Nomination), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Miss Dorothy), The Drowsy Chaperone (Janet van de Graaf), Urinetown (Hope Cladwell), Disaster the Musical (Jackie Noelle), and A Man of No Importance (Mrs. Patrick – Column Award Nomination), among others. Ms. Paige has performed with Rubber Road New York, The Triad Theatre Manhattan, Le Comedy de Parkside Queens New York, The Firehouse Theater, Theatre Britain, The Dallas Theater Center, Theatre Arlington, Runway Theatre, The Dallas Children's Theater, and Uptown Players. As an actor for FUNimation, Inc, she has also done voiceover work for several international TV series and Anime films.

Special guest artist Ryan Canavan, whose recent FST debut as Brad in "The Rocky Horror Show" garnered acclaim. An actor and director based out of the Southern Tier, Ryan has worked with many of the surrounding area’s companies, including Chenango River Theatre, KNOW Theatre, BLAST at the CiderMill Stage, Ti-Ahwaga Players, and more. Ryan’s most recent regional credits include Lend Me A Tenor (Max) and The Laramie Project. Other previous favorites include tick, tick…BOOM! (Jon Larson), Clue (Wadsworth – Nicky Award winner for Best Actor), Every Brilliant Thing (Narrator), Take Me Out (Kippy Sunderstrom), Deathtrap (Clifford Anderson), Spamalot (Sir Galahad & Others), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Chip Tolentino), Meteor Shower (Gerald), Bright Star (Billy Cane), Noises Off (Garry Lejeune), Black Comedy (Brindsley Miller) and The Playboy of the Western World (Christy Mahon).



Additional performers to be announced soon.

The production will be helmed by a team of accomplished directors, including Kyle West, Courtnie Harrington, Iris Rogers, and Jared West. The musical accompaniment will be provided by Owen Greene on piano.

Tickets for "There's (Still Definitely) No Business Like Snow Business" are on sale now, with prices starting at just $15. To secure your seats, visit Click Here or call 518-854-9200.