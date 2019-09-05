CRT Downtown Announces Fall Events And Shows

Cortland Repertory Theater Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland is announcing their full fall schedule of quality entertainment. Now in their 5th year in the new "CRT Downtown" building, the theater continues to offer something for everyone, entertaining residents and visitors to Cortland in the fall and winter months.

The fun starts on October 4 at 7:30 with hysterical stand-up COMEDIAN Ross Bennett with an evening of "upstate New York working man" humor, followed by a return engagement of "Billy Joel'S PIANO MAN" Wade Preston with a new concert entitled "In a New York State of Mind" on October 12 at 7:30. Also that weekend, CRT hosts their 8th Annual LTTLE YORK FALL FIBER ARTS FESTIVAL at the Little York Pavilion, on Saturday October 12 from 9:00 - 5:00 and Sunday, October 13 from 10:00 - 3:00. The festival "stars" over 30 vendors offering supplies and materials of wool and yarn for knitters and weavers, as well as unique homemade gifts and articles of clothing. Pottery, soaps, maple syrup and other high-end quality craft items will also be available for purchase.

Back downtown on October 19, Cortland's favorite nun "Sister" returns with a new hilarious Late Nite Catechism class just in time for Halloween: "THE HOLY GHOST AND OTHER TERRIFYING TALES". Two shows are scheduled, at 2:00 and 7:30.

On October 25 at 7:30, CRT welcomes for the first time the CORNELL UNIVERSITY JAZZ ENSEMBLES with an exciting jazz concert entitled: "Mythology, Folklore, and Freedom: Train Imagery in Early Blues, Folk, Jazz and Pop" featuring music of Duke Ellington, Johnny Cash, Bob Marley, Wynton Marsalis and many others.

COMEDIAN Nick Dipaolo returns to CRT on November 15 at 7:30, with his unique, decidedly right-wing view of the county. The next day, CRT welcomes back the incredible singing styles of THE JERSEY TENORS with their new show "Make America Macho Again!" featuring music and comedy from blockbuster "tough guy" movies. Two concerts are scheduled for November 16, at 2:00 and 7:30.

The month of December is chock-full of family events, including the 5th Annual PHOTOS WITH SANTA weekend in which the entire theatre at CRT Downtown is transformed into Santa's Winter Wonderland, and the chance for family photos with Mr. Claus himself. Santa will be available for photos on Saturday, December 7 from 10:00 - 12:00 and 2:00 - 4:00, and on Sunday, December 8 from 1:00 - 3:00.

On December 14, CRT favorite Todd Meredith (from "Million Dollar Quartet" and "Buddy!") returns with his band The Rave-Ons in A Buddy Holly JOLLY CHRISTMAS, featuring a rock-a-billy take on your favorite Christmas songs. Two concerts will be held, at 2:00 and 7:30. The CRT year ends with the 5th Annual "DANCIN' THRU THE DECADES" NEW YEAR'S EVE DANCE from 8:00-12:30 AM. Come dance in the New Year with the rest of the Cortland community! For more information and ticket prices for all of these events, visit cortlandrep.org, call 800-427-6160 or visit the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street, M-F 9:00 - 5:00.





