COMPCORD @ 40 Festival to Begin at Shapeshifter Lab in April

On April 19th at Shapeshifter Lab, the 'CompCord @ 40' festival will begin appropriately with an anniversary CD release party. The new compilation album 'CompCord @ 40,' featuring the music of more than twenty contemporary composers, as well as cover art by Graham Elliott (Living Colour), will be issued on the CCR label, distributed by Naxos.

Performers at the event include the cutting-edge brass ensemble B3+: Franz Hackl - trumpet, John Clark - horn, and David Taylor - bass trombone, together with Gene Pritsker - Di.J. The group will premiere Pritsker's composition 'Every Man Over Forty Is a Scoundrel,' which takes its title from George Bernard Shaw's 'Man and Superman (1903) - Maxims: Stray Sayings.' In addition, B3+ will perform Taylor's composition 'Fanfares for Our Mothers,' and Clark's 'Variations on America the Beautiful.'

Also set to perform is the Dan Cooper Quartet. Dan's compositions have been described as "full of instrumental virtuosity and sly humor" (-Fanfare) and "invigoratingly eclectic to the max" (-Strings Magazine). Performing on 6-string bass guitar, Cooper shares the stage with Evan Francis - flute & saxophone, Yayoi Ikawa - piano & keyboards, and Gerry Brown - drum set.

All four festival concerts will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page. Celebrating the Big Apple's most eclectic new music series with a myriad of brazen new compositions, The 'CompCord @ 40' festival is not to be missed!

Event Details:

Composers Concordance presents

Album Release of 'CompCord @ 40' Anniversary CD Party

Part of the

12th Annual CompCord Festival: 'CompCord @ 40'

Friday, April 19th at 8pm

Shapeshifter Lab

837 Union Street Brooklyn, NY

Tickets

$20

FACEBOOK

Livestream

Composers/Performers:

B3+

Franz Hackl - trumpet, John Clark - horn,

David Taylor - bass trombone,

featuring Gene Pritsker - Di.J.

Dan Cooper Quartet

Evan Francis - flute & saxophone

Yayoi Ikawa - piano & keyboards

Dan Cooper - bass guitar & composer

Gerry Brown - drum set