CENTERstage Productions to Kick Off 2025 With SHREK THE MUSICAL

CENTERstage Productions will kick off 2025 with a laughter filled family-friendly fairy tale adventure! Get ready to laugh, sing, and cheer as Shrek The Musical takes the stage from Saturday, January 4th through January 26th. Based on the beloved Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, this Tony Award-winning production features music by Jeanine Tesori and a book by David Lindsay-Abaire.

Shrek The Musical follows the journey of an unlikely hero, a lovable ogre named Shrek, as he embarks on a life-changing quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona. Along the way, he's joined by a wisecracking Donkey, a short-tempered villain, and a cast of fairy tale misfits who remind us that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. With hilarious costumes, witty dialogue, and unforgettable songs, Shrek is not one to miss!

This is the perfect show to bring the whole family to! With its uplifting themes of friendship, acceptance, and finding your true self, this production guarantees a fun and memorable night out for audiences of all ages. Whether you're introducing your kids to the story for the first time or rediscovering it yourself, Shrek The Musical is a heartwarming way to celebrate the new year.

This production showcases Emily Woolever's first time directing on The CENTER's Mainstage, highlighting her long-standing dedication and ability. She leads the production with skill and is complemented by her husband, Matthew Woolever, who brings his expertise as the musical director. Matt has an impressive track record of leading the music for countless productions, and together, the Woolevers bring heartfelt passion to this enchanting show.

The exceptionally talented cast brings these beloved characters to life with remarkable vocals and captivating performances. The choreography, crafted by Jordan Stroly, is tight, entertaining, and bursting with energy, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Join us at The CENTER for this magical journey full of laughter, love, and layers (just like Shrek!) Tickets are $29. Reserve your seats today and let the adventure begin!

Comments