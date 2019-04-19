CAN I TELL U SOMETHING? Coming To Hudson Valley Writers Center

Hudson Valley Writers Center is proud to present "Can I Tell U Something? A Night of Comedy Infused With Story" on Saturday May 4th. Slated performers are award wining story tellers and comedians Mary Dimino, Eddie Brill and Alyssa Sequoia.

The event takes place in the beautifully restored Philipse Manor Station which is now the headquarters and performance space for the Hudson Valley Writers Center, and is listed on the National and State Registers of Historic Places.

Headlining the evening is FringeNYC award winning story teller Mary Dimino performing an excerpt from her one woman show Scared Skinny, coupled with her stand-up. Scared Skinny is winner of the Overall Excellence Award for Outstanding Solo Show from The New York International Fringe Festival and was nominated for Special Production by MAC. Scared Skinny runs in New York city's theatre district with residencies which have including Times Square Arts Center, The Laurie Beechman Theater and 13th Street Theater. Dimino's "Scared Skinny: A One-Hundred Pound Lighter Woman Show" was featured in The Wall Street Journal as one of the must see shows of the Fringe, stating "Dimino shares her story of weight loss with riotously funny delivery. With her cherubic face and energetic sweetness, she is a natural comedic performer. Scared Skinny is a tale of personal triumph that anyone can relate to, and be entertained by."

Mary Dimino, a familiar face on television, is a Gracie Allen award winner for her work on the PBS show "FAT." Dimino's television appearances include NBC's Today Show, FOX's Laughs, HBO's Chris Rock Show, VH-1's Best Week Ever, Comedy Central's Graham Norton Effect, NY-1, Sirius XM, AMC Interstitial Comedy, sketches on Conan O'Brien, and numerous national commercials.

Alyssa Sequoia, a Westchester County native, is a comedian, story-teller and singer/songwriter. Sequoia started her career in New York City playing her originals and jazz standards in cafes and club. She since recorded two full length albums, "Within" and "Queen Anns Lace." Currently she plays in comedy clubs through out the city and beyond. That evening she will be featuring her stories about alternative treatments on her quest to heal from Crohn's Disease.

Eddie Brill, a three time MAC Award winner for Best Male Comedian, for seventeen years worked as the audience warm-up on The Late Show with David Letterman, along with ten performances on The Late Show. Eddie Brill has been seen on Comedy Central Presents, FX's Louie, Dr Katz Professional Therapist, Comics Come Home and The Joe Rogan Experience.

Brill tours frequently, performing in the US as well as England, Ireland, France, Australia, Amsterdam and Hong Kong. At one time, he was a humor consultant for Reader's Digest. Brill will be Master of Ceremonies extraordinaire for the event, regaling the audience with both stand up and story.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Event Brite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stand-up-with-story-can-i-tell-u-something-tickets-60478218981?fbclid=IwAR0UBc_tvG5lvO4AMqfyCvS8NDY_15ReoqaFW7QOWlX3AUzOwumBsn3uBNo

Saturday May 4th, 2019 7:30pm Ticket Price: $15 Location: Hudson Valley Writers Center 300 Riverside Drive Philipse Manor Station Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

For more information about each performer, visit their official websites at www.mary-dimino.com www.alyssa360.com and eddiebrill.com.





