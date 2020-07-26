Broadway in Syracuse Announces 2021 Lineup - HAMILTON, CATS, WAITRESS, and CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Also included are rescheduled engagements for Riverdance and Blue Man Group!

Broadway in Syracuse has announced its upcoming lineup for 2021. The lineup includes Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Waitress, Hamilton, and Cats. Also included are rescheduled engagements for Riverdance and Blue Man Group!

Check out the full lineup below:

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Show Times: Feb. 2 - 6, 2021

WAITRESS

Show Times: March 2 - 7, 2021

RIVERDANCE

Show Times: RESCHEDULED: March 16-18, 2021

HAMILTON

Show Times: May 18 - June 6, 2021

CATS

Show Times: July 20 - 24, 2021

BLUE MAN GROUP

Show Times: RESCHEDULED: June 17 -20, 2021

The best way to enjoy Broadway In Syracuse is with Season Tickets. Subscribers receive exclusive benefits like:

The Best Seats in the House - You get the first opportunity to the best seats and the right to renew them.

Ticket Exchange - Exchange your tickets for another performance within the same show on a best available basis.

Priority Ordering - You'll be the first to hear about special events and receive advance purchase privileges.

Family & Friends Tickets - Share the magic by ordering extra tickets before public on-sale.

Convenience - Pay once and have your tickets for all of our season shows.

Purchase your season tickets at https://nacentertainment.com/broadway-in-syracuse/tickets/.

Single tickets for each show will go on sale at a later date. Once each show goes on sale, there are several ways to purchase.

Ticketmaster: 800-745-3000

By Phone: 315-424-8210

In Person: Famous Artists Office

Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You