BroadHollow Theatre Company Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

A distant heir to a family fortune sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm... and a dash of murder. A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is the knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit and the most-nominated show of the 2014 season.

With ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical, Book, Direction and Costumes, it also earned seven Drama Desk Awards (including Best Musical), four Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Best Musical) and one Drama League Award (Best Musical).

Tickets are $26.00 for adults, $24.00 for seniors age 65 and over, $20.00 for students with a current and valid school photo ID, and $15.00 for children 12 and under in advance. All tickets are $30.00 after the advance closes.

Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover are accepted. Group rates are available. Call (631) 581-2700 or email bhtgroupsales@aol.com for group information. For individual ticket information and reservations, please call the Box Office at (631) 581-2700 or go to www.broadhollow.org.





