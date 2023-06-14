Bristol Valley Theater's Summer Season Begins With DOUBLE TROUBLE Opening June 22

Bristol Valley Theater, Ontario County's only professional theater, is gearing up for the opening of the 2023 Summer Season with the high energy, wacky farce, DOUBLE TROUBLE by Bob and Jim Walton, marking the debut for new Artistic Director Richard Amelius.

In this marathon of a musical, Bobby and Jimmy Martin are a pair of singing, dancing, songwriting brothers from New York who plan to take Hollywood by storm by penning Tinseltown's next hit song, which might be possible if not for the constant distractions in the form of an overbearing studio tycoon, his personal secretary, an absent minded intern, a narcoleptic sound engineer, and a seductive bit-part actress determined to have a song of her own.This two-person musical kicks off the 2023 season with a bang, with the actors not only portraying all of the various kooky characters you'll meet over the 90 minutes, but also accompanying themselves on the piano and tap dancing their way to success.

Fan favorite Michael Radi returns to the BVT, playing Bobby Martin, in their second endeavor into a two-person musical at Bristol Valley Theater, the last being the 2019 production of 'Murder for Two'. Other credits on the BVT stage include 'Les Mis', 'Drowsy Chaperone' and the world premiere of their original musical 'The King's Legacy'. Michael is also the founder of MR Creative Studios and the Musical Theater Writing Collective.

Making his BVT debut is Garrett Forrestal, in the role of Jimmy Martin. Garrett graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Musical Theater, and works as an actor, singer, musician, musical director and educator. Garrett can also be found teaching at Axelrod Performing Arts Academy and performing across the country, with recent credits being three separate productions of Million Dollar Quartet, Paul Larkin in American Son at Revival Theater Company and as Kenickie in Grease at Axelrod Theater.

Director-choreographer Richard Amelius helms the creative team which includes music director Amanda Kristin Cox, set designer Mia Irwin, lighting designer J.D. Hopper, costume designer Bella Fortunato, sound designer Rich Miller, and prop designer Maige Anderson.

Bristol Valley Theater's 2023 Season is sponsored in part by Constellation Brands, Canandaigua National Bank, Hazlitt Red Cat Cellars, Black Button Distilling and the New York State Council on the Arts.