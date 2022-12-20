Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Blackfriars Theatre Presents TICK, TICK...BOOM!

Performances run January 13-15.

Dec. 20, 2022  

Before there was RENT, there was tick, tick ... BOOM! Join Blackfriars Theater for a remount of this stunning production, directed by Blackfriars Theatre Artistic Director, Brynn Tyszka. Adapted from the autobiographical one-man rock monologue by ground-breaking composer, Jonathan Larson, tick, tick ... BOOM! offers a peek into the lives of struggling artists in New York City and the pre-midlife-crisis obsession that dominated the 90s.

In collaboration with OFC Creations Theatre Center-which produced the show with the same cast in September-Blackfriars is thrilled to host the all-star team that rocked OFC's stage and stole their audiences' hearts. "When we first mounted the show, it was during Rochester Fringe Festival when theatre patrons were being pulled in a thousand directions," says Tyszka. "We wanted to make sure that fans of Larson and this show would have the opportunity to enjoy this ensemble in a production that we are proud of and passionate about. Remounting it at a theatre that many of us call 'home' seemed like the perfect way to give it new life."

This production also marks a renewed effort to offer additional programming outside of its regular season since returning from the pandemic. "I am thrilled to welcome the Tick Tick... Boom team to Blackfriars and to offer our patrons the opportunity to see this dynamite production," says Executive Director, Mary Tiballi Hoffman. "Now that Brynn and I are halfway through our first Season at the helm, we're looking forward to finding additional opportunities to expand programming and create even more experiences for artists and audiences alike."

Blackfriars leadership expects that this cult favorite will be in high demand, especially due to its limited run. Whether you're new to Jonathan Larson's work or his biggest fan, this heart-filled story with a rock-infused score is sure to knock your socks off.

The tick, tick ... BOOM! cast includes Maureen Boorum (Susan, et al), Alvis Green Jr. (Michael, et al), and Eric Schutt (Jon). The production is directed and choreographed by Brynn Tyszka, with music direction by Julie Covach.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Syracuse Stage Le Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Syracuse Stage Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Bristol Valley Theater Announces 2023 Summer Season Photo
Bristol Valley Theater Announces 2023 Summer Season
Bristol Valley Theater, the Finger Lakes' award-winning live professional theater, will return this summer to live performances inside their theater venue at Main Street in Naples.
EMPAC to Present World Premiere Of Mary Kouyoumdjian And Nigel Maisters Paper Pianos Perfo Photo
EMPAC to Present World Premiere Of Mary Kouyoumdjian And Nigel Maister's 'Paper Pianos' Performed by Alarm Will Sound
On Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00pm, EMPAC at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY will present the world premiere of Armenian-American composer and documentarian Mary Kouyoumdjian and South African-American director and writer Nigel Maister's Paper Pianos, commissioned by Alarm Will Sound.
Review: MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars Theatre Photo
Review: MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars Theatre
What did our critic think of MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars Theatre?

More Hot Stories For You


Bristol Valley Theater Announces 2023 Summer SeasonBristol Valley Theater Announces 2023 Summer Season
December 19, 2022

Bristol Valley Theater, the Finger Lakes' award-winning live professional theater, will return this summer to live performances inside their theater venue at Main Street in Naples.
EMPAC to Present World Premiere Of Mary Kouyoumdjian And Nigel Maister's 'Paper Pianos' Performed by Alarm Will SoundEMPAC to Present World Premiere Of Mary Kouyoumdjian And Nigel Maister's 'Paper Pianos' Performed by Alarm Will Sound
December 15, 2022

On Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00pm, EMPAC at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY will present the world premiere of Armenian-American composer and documentarian Mary Kouyoumdjian and South African-American director and writer Nigel Maister's Paper Pianos, commissioned by Alarm Will Sound.
Exclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on TourExclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on Tour
December 15, 2022

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. The tour will haunt 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the production in all new photos!
Hoff-Barthelson Hosts College Advisory for High School Students and Their FamiliesHoff-Barthelson Hosts College Advisory for High School Students and Their Families
December 14, 2022

Hoff-Barthelson Music School hosts its annual College Advisory on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm, at the Music School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York.
Local Teen Performers Ring In 2023 With LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICALLocal Teen Performers Ring In 2023 With LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL
December 13, 2022

The Random Farms Kids' Theater will present Legally Blonde The Musical at The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY, January 27 –29, 2023. 
share