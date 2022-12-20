Blackfriars Theatre Presents TICK, TICK...BOOM!

Before there was RENT, there was tick, tick ... BOOM! Join Blackfriars Theater for a remount of this stunning production, directed by Blackfriars Theatre Artistic Director, Brynn Tyszka. Adapted from the autobiographical one-man rock monologue by ground-breaking composer, Jonathan Larson, tick, tick ... BOOM! offers a peek into the lives of struggling artists in New York City and the pre-midlife-crisis obsession that dominated the 90s.

In collaboration with OFC Creations Theatre Center-which produced the show with the same cast in September-Blackfriars is thrilled to host the all-star team that rocked OFC's stage and stole their audiences' hearts. "When we first mounted the show, it was during Rochester Fringe Festival when theatre patrons were being pulled in a thousand directions," says Tyszka. "We wanted to make sure that fans of Larson and this show would have the opportunity to enjoy this ensemble in a production that we are proud of and passionate about. Remounting it at a theatre that many of us call 'home' seemed like the perfect way to give it new life."

This production also marks a renewed effort to offer additional programming outside of its regular season since returning from the pandemic. "I am thrilled to welcome the Tick Tick... Boom team to Blackfriars and to offer our patrons the opportunity to see this dynamite production," says Executive Director, Mary Tiballi Hoffman. "Now that Brynn and I are halfway through our first Season at the helm, we're looking forward to finding additional opportunities to expand programming and create even more experiences for artists and audiences alike."

Blackfriars leadership expects that this cult favorite will be in high demand, especially due to its limited run. Whether you're new to Jonathan Larson's work or his biggest fan, this heart-filled story with a rock-infused score is sure to knock your socks off.

The tick, tick ... BOOM! cast includes Maureen Boorum (Susan, et al), Alvis Green Jr. (Michael, et al), and Eric Schutt (Jon). The production is directed and choreographed by Brynn Tyszka, with music direction by Julie Covach.