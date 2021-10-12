Billy Joel's 'Piano Man' Wade Preston Returns to CRT Downtown

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown presents the return of "Billy Joel's Piano Man" Wade Preston in a new concert for the CRT audiences.

This highly entertaining show performed by this incredible Broadway singer/pianist will be held on Saturday, October 23 for two performances at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland. This is Preston's fourth concert at CRT Downtown, having performed each October for the three years before the Covid shut down. Tickets are $36.00 for adults, with discounts for seniors 62 and up, students 22 and under, military and first responders.

It's not often a man can stand in front of a piano and command an audience's full attention. Combining his versatile vocal talent, child-like stage charm, storytelling and sense of humor, Preston delivers an undeniably unique and exciting solo show. Best known for his role as the piano man in Billy Joel's Broadway hit Movin' Out, Wade was an original cast member, having performed in the show for the full 3 1/2 year run on Broadway, and often guested on both national tours. He is credited with having done the show more times than anyone else and was the only "Piano Man" to do both this role, which requires playing lead keyboards and singing all the songs, and also play the synthesizer part at the same time. When Billy Joel was preparing his extended band for the historic Last Play at Shea concerts, where months of rehearsals, preparations, and sound checks were required, Billy hired Wade as his stand in. For this concert, Preston will accompany himself on piano, singing some of Billy's greatest hits, a few "deep cuts" and also music from other similar artists. A songwriter himself, he will perform a few original pieces as well. See videos of his talent at www.wadepreston.com

For CRT Downtown Fall concerts, facial masks are required at all times unless eating or drinking. All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination, or a negative PCR test result for COVID taken within 72 hours of the performance start time before being allowed to enter the theatre. Acceptable proof of vaccination includes FDA CDC -authorized vaccination card with matching photo ID, or the NYS Excelsior Pass. Patrons experiencing COVID-like symptoms must stay home. A new seating arrangement is in place comprised of groups of 4 people per "pod". There is no restriction on the number of tickets purchased (i.e. single tickets are available). Patrons should be aware that if their party is less than 4 people, other patrons may be seated in the "pod". Small tables will be placed in between each pair of seats for refreshments.

To order tickets, visit www.cortlandrep.org for online sales 24 hours a day, or call the Cortland Repertory Theatre Box Office at 800-427-6160 or drop by CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland from 9:00 - 4:00, Monday - Friday.