BWW Review: JERSEY BOYS Performs at the Landmark Theatre

L to R- Eric Chambliss, Jon Hacker, Corey Greenan, Michael Milton and the Company of the current U.S. tour of Jersey Boys.

Photo by Joan Marcus.

That harmonious hit jukebox musical Jersey Boys is once again back at Syracuse's Landmark Theatre as part of the Famous Artists Broadway Theater Series: Broadway in Syracuse. The musical of course tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

The multiple Tony-Award winning musical explores the creation of the Four Seasons, the group's success, and the groups eventual break-up in the 1960s. This show is presented like a documentary of the entire group where each band member has his chance to narrate a particular "season." As each band member narrates the audience then hears that member's perspective on a certain moment of The Four Seasons history. Like any jukebox musical the hit and familiar songs are sung throughout the musical treating the audience to that unique sound and voices Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons brought to the music industry. The present touring cast without a doubt captures that unique sound that made the band stars.

Even if you have seen Jersey Boys many times or if this is your first time, the songs and story never get old. The solid cast delivers those favorite hits such as "Walk Like a Man," "Sherry," "My Eyes Adored You," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and many more with spot on energy, dazzling the audience song after song. Sergio Trujillo's choreography, Howell Binkley's lighting, and Klara Zieglerova's scenic designs add to the excitement of the music, story, and performances. There were a few sound issues during the performance I attended but were most likely worked on for the rest of the performances in Syracuse.

Jon Hacker takes on the role of Frankie Valli capturing that powerful and one of a kind voice Frankie is known for. Hacker shows off his strong falsetto in such numbers as "Rag Doll," "Sherry," "Who Love You," and many more. Considering the very busy touring schedule Hacker's vocals were solid throughout the majority of the show, although there were a few moments where his voice seemed tired. With that one caveat , his stage presence is breathtaking as he captures the legendary singer.

Corey Greenan shows off his confidence and talent in the role of Tommy DeVito. Greenan delivers a spot-on Jersey accent along with a stellar performance of "Earth Angel."

Eric Chambliss is captivating as the man that wrote all of those hits, Bob Gaudio. Chambliss delivers a non-stop charming performance as he becomes the narrator and introduces all those hits Bob Gaudio wrote. His comedic charm took center stage in "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)." His performance and vocals are stellar.

Michael Milton performs as Nick Massi, delivering some scene-stealing moments with his comedic line delivery. Milton's role brings the comedic relief when the show covers the trials and problems the group faced.

Other standouts include Sean McGee. No matter what role he performed he was stellar. McGee stole the spotlight as he took on the role of Bob Crewe. McGee is a standout character actor. Ashley Bruce brought the attitude and confidence as Mary Delgado. Justin Albinder delivers memorable performances in his numerous roles, especially as his role of Joey. "My Boyfriend's Back" performed by Amy Weaver, Connor Lyon, Ashley Bruce as the Angels proved to be an entertaining and memorable number.

The national tour of Jersey Boys is a must see with its captivating story, familiar and spectacular music, and top-notch cast. It is a show you can see again and again.

Running time: Two hours and 40 minutes with one twenty-minute intermission.

Jerseys Boys performs at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York from November 12, 2019 through November 14, 2019 as part of the Famous Artists Broadway Theatre Series: Broadway in Syracuse. For tickets and information on the touring production of Jersey Boys click here. For information of the Famous Artists Broadway Theatre Series: Broadway in Syracuse click here.





