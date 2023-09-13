BWW Q&A: Marc Kimelman of A Chorus Line at The Rev

BroadwayWorld caught up with Marc Kimelman who is directing A CHORUS LINE, the final production of its 65th anniversary season, at The Rev! Check out our complete interview below.

The cast includes (in alphabetical order) Lauren Emily Alagna as Kristine, Sierra Lai Barnett as Connie, Michael Bingham as Al, Kaitie Buckert as Bebe, Hallie Cercone as Sheila, Connor Coughlin as Don, Anthony DaSilva as Mike, Karli Dinardo as Cassie, Gabriella Enriquez as Diana, Treston Henderson as Richie, Adam Mandala as Greg, PJ Palmer as Mark, Jane Papageorge as Val, Jeff Skowron as Zach, Alex Smith as Bobby, Victor Carrillo Tracey as Paul, Antonia Vivino as Maggie, Elizabeth Yanick as Judy, and Cullen Zeno as Larry. Ivan Bracy Jr., Maggie Dzina, Sarah Santos, and Devin Watson are the “A Chorus Line” swings.

“A Chorus Line” is directed and choreographed by Marc Kimelman with Music Direction by Alan J. Plado. Elle May Patterson serves as Associate Choreographer. Alex Gutierrez is Assistant Music Director.

Additional members of the creative team for ”A Chorus Line” include: Scenic Designer Czerton Lim, Lighting Designer Dan Ozminkowski, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, Hair & Makeup Designer Alfonso Annotto, and Sound Designer Daniel Lundberg. The Production Stage Manager is Kevin Gregory Dwyer with Assistant Stage Managers Mollie Heil and Callista Payne and Stage Management Intern, Maddie Bavely.

“A Chorus Line” runs from September 13 – October 3 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn with a “Pay What You Will” performance on Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the link below or by calling The REV box office at 315-255-1785.

Headquartered in Auburn, NY, The REV Theatre Company is a dynamic arts organization committed to creating theatrical experiences at the highest levels of artistic integrity. It leverages the power of the arts as a tool for entertainment, education, social awareness and cultural development in its community and in the region. The REV Theatre Company is proud to affirm and accelerate its commitment to equality, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility ensuring that its workforce, stages, and boardroom reflect its dedication to social and racial equality. The REV is situated in the picturesque Finger Lakes wine region of Central New York. Four hours from NYC and situated between Syracuse, Rochester and Ithaca, The REV is one of the largest producing musical theatre organizations in New York State, outside of New York City. Find The REV Theatre Company on Facebook, follow @TheREVTheatreCo on Twitter and Instagram and visit www.TheREVTheatre.com.

What attracted you to want to work on A Chorus Line at The REV Theatre Company?

Ever since my first time seeing this play as a kid, I’ve wanted to take a deeper look at it. I was greatly supported working at The REV last summer, so it felt like the right time and place for me to take this on.

Can you share your approach to choreographing this revival of "A Chorus Line"?

It’s been such a fun challenge. I went to school for psychology, and I love approaching choreography from that mindset. How might our thoughts and feelings make us move? I had each character's singularity in mind, while staying true to the time period and what their inspirations might have been. It’s a dream to have so many unique characters on one stage.

Could you talk about your work on Come From Away in Gander, Newfoundland?

I felt lucky to take on such an important piece in an imaginative way. Being a dual citizen (Canada, US) it felt like a legacy project in some way. Being in the place where the story took place added another dimension of depth that inspired the work. I’m very proud of that production.

How do you approach a new project and what are the first steps in your creative process when choreographing a new production?

First, reading the script a few times to understand the story and use of language. Then, visuals. I’m big on visuals and metaphors. Looking at pictures from the time period; the fashion, attitudes, gestures, influences. Then I get myself inside the music. Listening and dancing to the same piece of music while connecting to different parts of the orchestration. What part of the music might speak to the characters? What part of the music speaks to me? I do a lot of research and then I try to put that research further back in my brain and allow myself to create with abandon. I tend to film myself improvising to the music to see what happens organically and go from there.

What's one moment you're really excited to see come to life on stage in this production?

So many! Today I’ll say "Music and the Mirror."

With A Chorus Line being an iconic work of dance, how do you balance audience expectations while bringing your own vision to the movement?

I’m a lover of theatre to the depths of my soul. Understanding and respecting the original work allows me to feel open to interpreting the piece in a new way. So I’m taking that inspiration and reaching for the stars.

Why should audiences come and see A Chorus Line at The Rev?

It’s one of the best musicals ever created, with soaring songs, powerful dance, and raw, honest emotion. Most importantly, it’s a show that audiences can see themselves in, as we all, in one way or another, are putting ourselves on the line every day. We all experience joy and rejection, and whether we succeed or not, the important thing is that we’ve tried and continue to dream. I have no doubt that audiences will be blown away by the triple threat talent on The REV's stage!