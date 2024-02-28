Arc Stages Hosts 'THE LAST 10 YEARS' Evening of Theatre

Pleasantville theatre company Arc Stages will present The Last 10 Years: A Community Stage Retrospective. This special evening of theatre will feature favorite moments from every Community Stage musical, play and cabaret since Arc Stages’ inaugural production back in 2013.

The vision for this performance was curated by the directors of the original productions: Whitney Aronson, Adam Cohen, Stephanie Kovacs Cohen, and Ann-Ngaire Martin, who’ve collectively directed more than 20 productions for the Community Stage. “Creating something new from pieces of our past productions while simultaneously transforming them into something fresh for the future has been an awesome walk down memory lane, as well as a meaningful artistic endeavor,” says Stephanie Kovacs Cohen, the Artistic Director of the Educational Stage.

Over 25 actors are returning to Arc Stages to bring their original roles back to life. A wide range of actors make up this cast, from performers who’ve just started acting after recently retiring from a lifelong career, to those who started out at Arc Stages at a young age and are now professional actors.

"After a 17-year hiatus from performing, I was quite nervous to audition for the recent Arc Stages production of She Loves Me,” says Ryan Hontz of Croton-on-Hudson. “Any apprehension soon turned to an overwhelming sense of warmth, acceptance, and encouragement from director Ann-Ngaire Martin and everyone at the theater. Arc Stages reignited my passion for performing and gave me the confidence to make musical theatre a resounding priority in my life."

"The Community Stage is a true community theatre, welcoming performers with all levels of experience. At the age of 69, I had never performed in a musical in my life, yet I was thrilled to be cast in Woody Guthrie's American Song,” says Kevin Howat of Yorktown Heights. “I was honored and had the time of my life being part of a production that filled the seats with enthusiastic audiences each performance."

Ann-Ngaire Martin, the Artistic Director of the Community Stage notes that “our very first production at Arc Stages was with our Community Stage. The Last 10 Years will be a celebration of all these productions and the actors who helped ground this company in who we are. We will reflect on the past with awe and joy as we look to the future and all it holds."

The Last 10 Years is directed by Whitney Aronson, Adam Cohen, Stephanie Kovacs Cohen, and Ann-Ngaire Martin. Starring Reid Aronson, Vanessa Aronson, Carol Berkow, Nancy Jane Blake, Stacey Bone-Gleason, April Castoldi, Emma Donson, Cleo Esposito, Rena Gavigan, Daniele Hager, Shannon Harding, Ryan Hontz, Kevin Howat, Richie Hunter, Hannah Kluger, Justy Kosek, Aidan McCarthy, Amy Morris, Ann Mounty, Alan Partelow-Zika, Chris Partelow-Zika, Luís Quíntero Jr., Jocelyn Rosenthal, Arnie Toback, Claude Tusk and Joanna VanTrees.

Performances are Friday, March 15 - Sunday, March 17 at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY. Tickets are $28 for adults and $22 for seniors and students. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.