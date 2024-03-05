Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



April heats up as The Company Theatre presents CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, April 12-21

Combine desire, heartbreak, family jealousy, and repressed fears of living authentically and dying bravely, add in the smoldering heat of a Mississippi plantation and you've got all the ingredients of an unforgettable classic.

The production of the Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning classic “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” directed by The Company Theatre Artistic Director Carl Del Buono, runs April 12-21 at the historic Temple Building Theater, 50 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester, New York.

Considered a Southern Gothic classic of American Literature, the play focuses on Maggie, the titular “cat,” who battles her way through judgement and accusations of her conniving in-laws, her repressed husband, Brick, who struggles with his own secrets, as well as his temperamental relationship with his father.

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof's” theme of a dying patriarch, known as “Big Daddy,” and his offspring vying for their inheritance stands the test of time. According to Del Buono, this theme is evident in family dramas from Shakespeare's “King Lear,” to the HBO series “Succession,” among others.

“We want to honor what Tennessee Williams created without watering down themes that were minimized during the popular 1958 film starring Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman and Burl Ives,” said Del Buono. “This cast came in ‘hot' – if you'll pardon the pun – and ready to tackle this piece with incredible passion.”

The Company Theatre's production stars Courtney Schutt as Maggie the Cat, Richard Steele as Brick, and Matt Ames as Big Daddy. Rounding out the cast are Kathryn Borden as Big Mama, Fred Pienkoski as Gooper, Miranda Rose Blood as Mae, Christopher C. Conway as Rev. Tooker, and Adam Urbanic as Dr. Baugh.

In addition to Del Buono, the creative team includes Kate Duprey, stage manager; Sam Nelson, assistant director; Jennifer Acosta and Shannon Toot, assistant stage managers; Brodie McPherson, set and lighting design; Erik Wheater, sound technician; Kendall Del Buono, costume design; Carly Cressman, props; and Amy Canfield, dramaturg.

Tickets

Performances run 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, and 2 p.m. Sundays. An ASL-interpreted performance is Saturday, April 20. Tickets are $28 general admission and $25 for students and seniors. For tickets visit www.thecompanytheatreroc.org/box-office.