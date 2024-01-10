Applications Open for Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's Weeklong Summer Residencies for Musical Theatre Writers

Applications are now open to all musical theatre writers for Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's summer residencies. Nine teams will be selected to receive a private retreat for nine weeks in a row between June 23 and August 25 to focus solely on writing their musical in the Hudson Valley. There is no fee for applications received by February 5 at 6:00pm EST and a fee of $30 for applications received by the final deadline of February 12th at 6:00pm EST. All details and the online application can be found at www.rhinebeckwriters.org.

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat relies on donations to cover all the writers' costs, including their home, food, pianos, travel up to $1,000, and a $550 stipend for each writer. Funding comes from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), with the support of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, The ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund, The Noël Coward Foundation in honor of Geoffrey Johnson, The National Foundation for Musical Theatre, and hundreds of individual donors.

Kathy Evans, Founding Executive Director of Rhinebeck Writers Retreat said, "We're excited to begin the process which will lead to over 20 musical theatre writers joining us in the beautiful Rhinebeck area to work exclusively on writing their musical. We are honored to play a part in bringing more musicals to life with diverse stories and artists."

Since its creation in 2011, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat has supported over 200 musical theatre writers. Many musicals developed at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat have received world premieres including in the last two years: A.D. 16, by Bekah Brunstetter and Cinco Paul at Olney Theatre Center (MD); BHANGRA NATION, by Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Sam Willmott at La Jolla Playhouse (CA); NOIR by Kyle Jarrow and Duncan Sheik at The Alley Theatre (TX); ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD, by Paulo K Tiról and Noam Shapiro at East West Players (CA); OPERATION MINCEMEAT, by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts at Fortune Theatre (West End); and THE TATTOOED LADY, by Erin Courtney and Max Vernon at Philadelphia Theatre Company (PA). In 2024, two Rhinebeck musicals will have their world premieres: MEXODUS, by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson at Baltimore Center Stage (MD) and TL; DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX, by EllaRose Chary and Brandon James Gwinn, at Diversionary Theatre (CA).