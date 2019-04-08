Announcing JON SECADA At Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents the multiple Grammy Award-winning Cuban/American singer Jon Secada on Friday, May 3 at 8pm. Ticket prices range between $25 - $55, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

With a career spanning over two decades, three Grammy Awards, 20 million albums sold, and starring roles on Broadway, the acclaimed, romantic sounds of Jon Secada, have resulted in numerous hits in English and Spanish, establishing him as one of the first bilingual artists to have international crossover success. Adored by millions around the world, he is recognized as an international superstar by both fans and peers alike for his soulful and melodic voice. Acknowledged as Humanitarian of the year in 2016 by The Muhammad Ali Foundation, Secada's career skyrocketed in 1991, with the release of Just Another Day off his self-titled debut album Jon Secada, which sold over six million copies worldwide, was certified triple platinum in the U.S., and reached No.15 on Billboard's Pop album chart.

The Spanish-language version of the album, Otro Dia Mas Sin Verte, went on to become the Number One Latin album of 1992 and earned Jon his first Grammy Award, for Best Latin Pop Album. Three more top 20 Billboard hits would eventually come from that album including Angel, I'm Free, and Do You Believe In Us. The unprecedented success for Secada continued in 1994 with the platinum selling release of his second album Heart, Soul and Voice, which garnered another top 10 hit, If You Go , and followed with his third album, Amor, earning him his second Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Performance. In 2017 Secada returned to the stages, bringing to life a heartfelt tribute to Beny Mor , one of Cuba's most beloved icons. To Beny Mor With Love finds the Cuban-American artist re-recording ten of Mor 's timeless classics, arranged by none other than Ray Santos. Beyond his own hits, Secada is widely recognized for his impeccable producing and songwriting skills. One of his first major breaks came from collaborating with Gloria Estefan in the late 1980s, which led to him co-writing her #1 hit single, Coming Out of the Dark.

Since then, Secada has gone on to pen countless popular songs for superstars such as Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin. Still friends to this day, Estefan shares the world's passion for Secada's talent, remarking, I've been a big fan of Jon's since I first heard his beautiful voice! He's one of those special singers that makes my hair stand on end! Ricky Martin for whom Jon wrote the #1 hit, She's All I Ever Had, raved, In addition to being a great human being, Jon has an innate talent for writing beautiful songs. All of us artists who have worked with him sincerely admire him. Secada co-wrote and has co-produced songs for Mandy Moore, Alejandro Fernandez, on their multi-platinum albums; he toured and collaborated alongside opera legend Luciano Pavarotti and recorded duets with Jim Brickman, Grammy winner Olivia Newton John and the iconic Frank Sinatra. Throughout his career Secada has participated in various international television shows including being a celebrity judge on the international smash, Latin American Idol, for its entire four season run, and as a celebrity contestant on Univision's hit dance show Mira Quien Balia (Latin version of Dancing with the stars ) which reaches over 10 million viewers.]





