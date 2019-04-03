Andrea J, Fulton's Acclaimed Play UGLY IS A HARD PILL Comes to Brooklyn In April

Award-winning playwright Andrea J. Fulton's acclaimed, AUDELCO award-winning play UGLY IS A HARD PILL will get performances in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 13 at 2pm and 6pm at the Camba Cultural Center (1958 Fulton Street, Brooklyn), presented by the 81st Precinct Community Council and the Anderson & Bert Cade Fulton Foundation.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at 908-858-3321 or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/ugly-is-a-hard-pill-tickets-55973861326. Timely messages pack powerful punches in this dark comedy for mature audiences only about modern relationships and the impact we can have on ourselves and others.

The production will feature Direction & Choreography by Broadway performer, choreographer and director Leslie Dockery. As a performer, she appeared in the Broadway productions of Eubie!, Sophisticated Ladies, The Tap Dance Kid, and Amen Corner. She also worked with Cab Calloway on two productions of Bubbling Brown Sugar and starred in her own critically acclaimed one-woman show at the Lambs Theatre, Barbara's Keys. Ms. Dockery made her Broadway directorial debut with Rollin' on the T.O.B.A. and her directing/choreographing credits include the revival of Don't Bother Me I Can't Cope and as associate choreographer for the original workshops of Broadway's Smokey Joe's Café and Beehive.

A playwright, songwriter, philanthropist and a graduate of Northwestern University, Andrea J. Fulton has received Awards for 30 Years of Service to the City of New York, the "I Am Hope Award" from the New York City Suicide Council, a New York State Assembly Certificate of Merit, and acceptance onto the Board of Directors at Theater for the New City.

In UGLY IS A HARD PILL, Keef and Lena are "on the down low" and their love lives are scandalous! However, as they create realities that prove to be either as sweet as pie, or bitter as a hard to swallow pill, their sexuality proves to be the least of their concern in this ballsy and moving comedy. Timely messages pack powerful punches finally inspiring respect, and appreciation for karma, and reminding us of our ability to impact our own lives in positive & sometimes very ugly ways. Strong language & adult content.

The cast will feature Kymbali Craig, Lando Hawkins, Denise Fair-Grant, Gabrielle C. Archer, Danny Irby, Stan Buturla, Brocton Pierce, Allen C. Harris, and Ben Rowe.





