Ancram Opera House presents AN EVENING WITH THE BENGSONS This Month

Ancram Opera House presents AN EVENING WITH The Bengsons at the Circa 1799 Barn in Ancramdale. This special evening with the award-winning singer/songwriter couple begins at 6 pm on Saturday, July 30 (rain date July 31 at 6 pm), and features a live ASL interpreter.



Abigail and Shaun Bengson are a married composing and performing duo based in New York City and Vermont who have performed across the country and around the world. They have received the Jonathan Larson and Richard Rogers Awards and nominations for the Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel Awards. Their video for "The Keep Going Song" has been viewed over 4 million times.



Their theater work includes the acclaimed off-Broadway musicals HUNDRED DAYS (La Jolla Playhouse, New York Theatre Workshop, US Tour) and THE LUCKY ONES (Ars Nova). WHERE THE MOUNTAINS MEET THE SEA, which was commissioned by and premiered in the 2020 Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville, makes its off-Broadway bow this fall at the Manhattan Theatre Club.



AN EVENING WITH The Bengsons will feature a live American Sign Language interpreter. Carter Beers will provide access services for Deaf and hard of hearing patrons. AOH hopes that this is just the beginning of providing more accessibility and inclusivity in their events. If you would like access to reserved seating in view of the interpreter, contact info@ancramoperahouse.org or call the box office at (518) 329-0114.

The Circa 1799 Barn is located at 105 Simons Road in Ancramdale. Tickets are $35 each, available at www.ancramoperahouse.org or by calling (518) 329-0114



About The Bengsons

Their theater work includes THE KEEP GOING SONG (Actor's Theatre of Louisville), MY JOY IS HEAVY (Arena Stage), ANYTHING THAT GIVES OFF LIGHT (Edinburgh Theatre Festival),YOU'LL STILL CALL ME BY NAME (New York Live Arts, Jacob's Pillow), and IPHIGENIA IN AULIS (Classic Stage Company).



About the ASL Interpreter

Carter Beers studied ASL interpretation at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at RIT. He has a background in theatre and performance, and is now working as an interpreter professionally with Sorenson Communications, with upcoming performance interpretation events at Powerhouse Theatre at Vassar.



The 2022 season at the Ancram Opera House is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.



where audiences can connect with performers in immersive, immediate ways.



LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Ancram Center is located on unceded, ancestral lands of the Muh-he-con-ne-ok, the Peoples of the Waters That Are Never Still, and overlooks the Roeliff Jansen Kill, which was once called the Sonkippog (cooling water). We pay tribute to and honor the history of those who precede us here.



ABOUT THE ANCRAM OPERA HOUSE

Located in southern Columbia County, the Ancram Opera House presents a mix of contemporary theatre, alternative cabaret, and community programs. Located in a converted former grange hall, AOH offers audiences a unique opportunity to directly engage, up close, with visionary theatre artists at the top of their field who are rarely seen in our region.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus