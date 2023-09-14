Ancram Opera House Kicks Off Fall Season With Crystal Radio Sessions

The event is on Saturday, September 23 at 7pm.

Sep. 14, 2023

Returning for its fifth year, audience favorite Crystal Radio Sessions will kick off fall programming at the Ancram Opera House on Saturday, September 23 at 7pm. This popular event, modeled after Symphony Space's “Selected Shorts” series, features the best of short fiction from writers in the Hudson Valley and Berkshires, read aloud by professional actors. 

 

The live performance will feature J. Arthur Boyle's “Angela Lives,” where a woman's apartment takes on a life of its own; and Pamela Ryder's “The Tintype of Billy the Kid,” where an itinerant tintypist makes his living taking portraits of the dead (content warning: this story contains themes and depictions of death, childbirth complications, and mortality which may be upsetting to some viewers).

 

The stories will be read by Frank Boyd, whose The Holler Sessions was presented by Ancram Opera House in 2017, and Leigh Strimbeck, a busy regional actor who will be seen as Amanda in The Glass Menagerie in an upcoming Bridge St. Theatre production.

 

Crystal Radio Sessions is curated by Ashley Mayne, author of the novels Mankiller (2014), and Tiger (2015).

 

Tickets are $25 general admission ($15 with student ID) and are available at Click Here. Audiences are welcome to join the authors and actors for a glass of wine around the outdoor fire pit after the event.

 




