Ancram Opera House Announces 2023 Fall Season

In announcing its slate of productions for fall 2023, Ancram Opera House has extended its commitment to presenting new theatrical work cultivated in the Hudson Valley.

The season kicks off Saturday, Sept. 23 with “Crystal Radio Sessions.” A longtime AOH audience favorite, “Crystal Radio Sessions” is modeled after NPR's “Selected Shorts” series and features the best of short fiction from writers in the Hudson Valley and Berkshires, read aloud by professional actors. This performance will feature Arthur Boyle's “Angela Lives,” where a woman's apartment takes on a life of its own; and Pamela Ryder's “The Tintype of Billy the Kid,” where an itinerant tin typist makes his living taking portraits of the dead. The series is curated by Ashley Mayne, author of the novels Mankiller (2014), and Tiger (2015).

After being workshopped in Ancram in May, “You Don't Know the Lonely One” returns in October for seven performances. Acclaimed theater artists David Cale (Obie, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle Awards), Dael Orlandersmith (Finalist, 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama), Matthew Dean Marsh (2019 Joseph Jefferson Equity Award, Best New Musical), and director Robert Falls (Tony, Obie, Drama Desk Awards; Artistic Director, Chicago's Goodman Theatre) have created a fully staged production of their poignant story and song cycle that draws influence from paintings and albums to create a collaborative portrait of aloneness in an ever-shifting world. Performances are Oct. 20, 22 & Oct. 26 - 29 – Thu-Sat at 7pm; Sun at 2pm. A special benefit opening night performance and party will be held Saturday October 21; visit ancramoperahouse.org for details.



“'You Don't Know the Lonely One' evolved during COVID as a portrait of isolation, but its focus expanded to embrace stories of individuals living on their own and attempting to navigate the vicissitudes of a changing world with bravery, humor, and compassion,” said Jeffrey Mousseau, Co-Director of Ancram Opera House. “'We are so honored to support this all-star team of artists and their process to create this beautiful, redemptive new work that will surely find its way to theaters across the country."

Next up, on Saturday, Nov. 4th at 2pm, is “Taconic Hills Real People Real Stories,” AOH's annual celebration of elementary school storytellers. AOH Co-Director Paul Ricciardi works with 4th, 5th and 6th graders from Taconic Hills Central School during the school year to coach them in storytelling technique and help them shape the stories they want to tell. You won't want to miss these kids sharing their often hilarious, frequently touching, and always authentic tales from the AOH stage! Admission is free.

On Sunday, November 12 at 2pm, “Real People, Real Stories” returns to the Ancram Opera House stage. A staple of every season since 2016, “Real People, Real Stories” features residents from across the region sharing personal narratives about life, death, adventure, transformation, discovery, and (often!) encounters with wildlife. Among Ancram Opera House's most popular offerings, RPRS is proof that everyone has a story to tell.

And finally, after a three-year COVID delay, it's the return of Ancram Opera House's COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE on Saturday, November 25, from 2 to 5PM. Join your friends, neighbors, and the AOH team to kick-of the holiday season in a family-friendly get-together with special pop-up performances, hors d'oeuvres, and beverages for all to enjoy.

