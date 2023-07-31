Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Announces DANCE ON THE POND In New Paltz, September 30

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre announces Dance on the Pond on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3pm. Dance on the Pond is an immersive performance around the pond and grounds at the home of Janice Pickering in New Paltz, NY. The performance will feature excerpts from Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre's developing work Habit Formed.Wine and cheese will be served.

Tickets are $30. For more information, visit https://amandaselwyndance.org/dance-on-the-pond/.

Habit Formed explores how habits are created and broken in our lives. These habits can manifest strength, ease, and freedom and also create limits, boundaries, and affliction. Mounting physical structures, motif, and pattern will embody the ways in which we, as humans, are habit forming creatures. The structures will be unpacked over the course of the evening through a playful, athletic, and sensuous movement vocabulary. The ultimate journey of the work will tell a story of discernment, unpacking how we can be empowered by our habits and not impaired by them. Habit Formed will include Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre's company of 10 dancers, costume design by Anna-Alisa Belous, scenic design by Anna-Alisa Belous and Rob Dutiel, Lighting Design by Dan Ozminkowski, and Sound Design by Joel Wilhelmi. Habit Formed will premiere in full at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center from March 1-2, 2024.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 95 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.