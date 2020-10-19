Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Albany Symphony Presents First Virtual Concert, THIS LAND SINGS

The concert takes place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 7:30-8:30pm.

Oct. 19, 2020  

The Albany Symphony will present its first ever virtual concert, Opening Night Re-Imagined: This Land Sings.

The concert takes place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 7:30-8:30pm. It will be livestreamed from Universal Preservation Hall.

David Alan Miller, conductor
Kristin Gornstein, mezzo soprano
Michael Maliakel, baritone

Learn more at http://www.albanysymphony.com/upcomingconcerts/2020/10/24/opening-night-re-imagined-this-land-sings.


