Albany Berkshire Ballet Presents 45th Annual Nutcracker Tour

Albany Berkshire Ballet (ABB) will present its 45th annual tour of The Nutcracker in 4 cities across the Northeast Nov 30-Dec 21, 2019.

A beloved holiday tradition, ABB's Nutcracker features magnificent principal dancers from around the country accompanied by 150-200 local area students per city in its youth casts.

"One of the greatest pleasures of my life has been to see this tradition grow, to see it become a legacy passed down through generations of families and become a part of these communities," said Artistic Director Madeline Cantarella Culpo, who has helmed the production since its first debut in 1974.

November 30, 3:00PM & 7:00PM and December 1, 1:00PM - Flynn Center, Burlington, VT

December 7, 2:30PM & 6:30PM and December 8, 1:30PM & 4:30PM - Barrington Stage Company, Pittsfield, MA

December 14, 1:30PM & 5:30PM and December 15, 1:00PM & 5:00PM - The Egg, Albany, NY

December 21, 1:00PM & 4:30PM - Symphony Hall, Springfield, MA

Tickets: https://www.albanyberkshireballet.org/tickets/









