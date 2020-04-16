Adirondack Theatre Festival Seeks Ways to Put on Their Season

The Saratogian has reported that the Adirondack Theatre Festival is currently seeking ways to put on their season. The company's producing artistic director, Chad Rabinovitz, shared, 'If there is any way I can put on a season, that's what I intend to do...I owe it to our community and I owe it to our sponsors who have supported us for the past 30 years."

Rabinovitz is determined to fulfill the financial commitments he has made to his artists.

"Everyone is hurting right now. If we can pay our obligated contractual debts, it is not only the moral thing to do - it is also a good business practice."

The first show is scheduled to open June 12, though it is most likely that the production will not be happening.

They are focusing on alternate plans including seating that upholds social distancing rules with no common arm rests and reducing seating to 150.

He shared that they are doing all they can to be responsible and hopeful.

"If there is a safe and responsible way to produce theater this summer, we will do it."





